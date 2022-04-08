Replace Your Employer Creates Waves with Quick Success
The program that officially launched in February is making companies in the industry take note
The goal is to pull back the curtain and allow anybody that is interested, for free, to take a look at what it's like to be on our team.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replace Your Employer, officially launched to the public in mid-February, has already achieved unprecedented success from the launch with rapid growth and revenue as well as generating results for new clients. This marks yet another huge win for Replace Your University (the parent brand) and the next phase of their growth in this billion-dollar industry.
— Edmund Fontana, CEO of Replace Your Employer
The parent brand, Replace Your University, started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years, resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage” (currently it is still available on Amazon). Since then, Replace Your Mortgage has grown at an exponential pace largely due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve. With most clients being referrals from previous clients, it is clear this strategy is effective.
Replace your Employer had significant success with the launch and is quickly gaining traction with clients (many of whom are already getting results). It’s no surprise the most recent program is seeing positive results from a company that has engineered impressive results at every turn for clients. They seem to have found the formula for helping clients achieve real results in short timeframes.
After building an all-star team of experienced investors and specialists in all categories around real estate investing, they have figured out the perfect way to get people in the door - offering free access instead of trying to sell anyone so they know exactly what they’re getting and can decide for themselves. It is projected they will grow this division to more than 200 clients by end of year.
As Edmund Fontana, the CEO of the ‘Replace Your Employer’ division, stated, “The goal behind Replace Your Employer is to pull back the curtain and allow anybody that is interested, for free, to take a look at what it's like to be on our team. Then, if it's something that you think you can see yourself doing, we can help you move forward. If not, it's not a big deal. This isn't for everybody. Let’s just shake hands and move on.”
If this progresses like everything else Replace Your University has put their brand on, it will quickly grow and be another notch of success in their belt. With partners lining up and requesting access this appears to be another win for a company set to increase sales by 500% in 2022.
You can learn more about Replace Your University by going to their website.
Replace Your Employer Launch Party