Energy and Electrical Utility Digitalization Accelerated with Spin Eng & Tatsoft Partnership
Concept of Components Lean Automation Applied to Wind Farms A cell from a Lean Automation application is called a component. The application’s design adds components that allow generating a wind farm monitoring solution with a few clicks.
For each template, FrameworX™ groups all the tags of the represented element, identifying for each tag the rule to create that individual item of the template, the conditions of associated alarms, whether the same goes for historical and the associated tr
Spin Eng and Tatsoft announced a renewal of their partnership to accelerate innovation to achieve efficient, reliable & sustainable electric power supply.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spin Engineering and Tatsoft announced a renewal of their long-term partnership to accelerate innovation to achieve efficient, reliable & sustainable electric power supply with utilities and alternative energy. The partnership enables Spin Eng to continue developing innovative and effective solutions based on Tatsoft’s FrameworX Software Platform to meet the changing electric power requirements at generation, distribution, and point of use companies. Tatsoft’s collaborative OEM partnering approach includes Tatsoft and Spin’s engineering teams working on mutual product design to take advantage of FactoryStudio’s standard functionality and the product’s capability to be easily customized to make OEM products more valuable and competitive. The partnership has produced many specific enhancements for the energy industry like Dynamic Connectivity using IEC-61850, DNP 3.0, IEC-60870-5-104/101, and ICCP-TASE2 protocols. Other applications include world-class solutions for EMS, ADMS, OMS, microgrid management, FLISR and Windfarm Management, among several solutions.
The Tatsoft partnership allows our team to concentrate their unique electrical expertise to create energy digitalization applications making use of many of the core functionality built into the Tatsoft FrameworX Platform. The harmonious partnership provides us direct access to Tatsoft programmers that have led to the creation of specific modules for the Electrical Industry that have made us more competitive. [Clovis Simões, Founder and Director, Spin Eng]
Achieving an efficient, reliable & sustainable electric power supply requires the power industry to deploy digitalization technologies for economic vitality and well-being of society. By standardizing development on the FactoryStudio software platform and collaborating with Tatsoft, Spin has accelerated its responsiveness to delivering solutions more rapidly. Spin, with years of experience and know-how serving the electric community including utilities, transmission & distribution, and microgrid management, considered writing their own software but found Tatsoft’s FactoryStudio powered by FrameworX software platform enabled them to go from concept to high-quality solutions faster and with significantly lower risk. To enable the use of the platform in electrical applications, Spin presented Tatsoft with a set of features developed in the FactoryStudio™ environment, thus allowing the use of the platform in this vertical.
“Tatsoft OEM partnerships are collaborations resulting in superior solutions that empower suppliers to provide greater value to their specific industry's customers and increase competitiveness with the latest digital technologies from sensor edge to business systems and cloud applications.”, says Founder & CTO Marc Taccolini
Tatsoft’s architecture provides Spin functions and features to tailor offerings to customers’ requirements without writing programming code. Using the Tatsoft open, robust, and flexible software framework gives Spin the ability to deliver an intrinsically secure supervisory control product built on the latest digitalization technology.
About Spin Eng
Founded in 1992, Spin Eng [ https://spinengenharia.com.br/ ] offers a wide range of solutions to serve the electrical industry to digitalize electric power generation and distribution. Spin services utilities, alternative energy, distributed generation, microgrids, energy storage and generating plants. Spin offerings include SCADA, EMS, ADMS/FLISR software, gateways, condition-based asset management, data analytics and GTD – Generation, Transmission and Distribution. The company also offers integration services that support customers and VARs (Value-Added Resellers). The application of Spin Eng products and services improves the performance of energy operations, focusing on reducing costs and increasing return on investment. Spin has developed a great deal of knowledge and know-how to assist customers in achieving digitalization to achieve efficient, reliable & sustainable electric power. By improving their ability to react quickly to technological changes and digitalization, Spin enhances efficiency and flexibility and is essential for utilities facing growing demands and new competitors.
About Tatsoft
Tatsoft [ https://tatsoft.com/ ]FactoryStudio™ powered by FrameworX™ is a complete, powerful, and affordable software platform to create robust real-time industrial applications that offers a wide range of integration tools. In 2009, industry veteran Marc Taccolini founded Tatsoft in Houston, Texas, to develop an entirely new product "from a clean sheet of paper." Tatsoft is committed to standards including SQL, .NET, C#, VB.NET, Python, JavaScript, HTML5, OPC UA, and MQTT. Tatsoft features enhanced security and intrinsically safe execution due to the 100% managed Microsoft.NET code environment, a distributed multi-user engineering environment with cloud collaboration, built-in project version management, effective use of 64-bit multi-core CPUs to deliver unmatched application performance and user interfaces with easy multi-display, web support and more. Tatsoft software is used today by such companies as Alstom/Bombardier, Shell Oil, GE Aviation, Chevron, Astra Zeneca, Gerdau, NEC, NALCO Water, USIMINAS, and Sargento Foods.
Marcos Taccolini
Tatsoft LLC
+55 11 99752-4542
email us here