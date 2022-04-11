ISSIP Names Michele Carroll Executive Director
The next decade of service innovation will include AI infusion in more offerings, increased focus on sustainability and the changing nature of expertise… exciting times ahead.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the global membership organization advancing Service Innovation for our interconnected world, has named Michele Carroll its new Executive Director. Michele succeeds the founding executive director, Yassi Moghaddam, who has led and managed the prestigious organization from concept to respected global authority in the field of Service Innovation during her 10-year tenure. Yassi will continue to serve on the ISSIP board of directors.
Said Terri Griffith, ISSIP President 2022, “On behalf of the ISSIP Executive Committee, let me welcome Michele to this new role. Her depth of experience will ensure ISSIP’s continued growth and new opportunities to continue to serve our members.”
“As we transition into the next exciting decade of our service innovation professional association, it is wonderful to welcome Yassi Moghaddam to the Board of Directors and Michele Carroll into the role of Executive Director. The last decade saw the rise of smartphone and platform-based service innovations, as well as the pandemic accelerating the digital transformation of business and society. The next decade of service innovation will include artificial intelligence (AI) infusion in more offerings as well as increased focus on sustainability and the changing nature of expertise. On behalf of the Board, we look forward to working with Michele on events, publications, operations, outreach, and recognition for ISSIP members who share their knowledge in the exciting times ahead.”
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘IZip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, technology enabled, value co-creation for our interconnected world. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 40 countries and is recognized for the value of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations with other organizations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
