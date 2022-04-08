Complaint Filed Against Weston School For Harmful Neglect/Disregard of Federal Laws In Cast Of Severely Disabled Student
WESTON, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anoop Garg and Sumithra Sundaram, parents of their severely disabled daughter in Weston, CT say Weston Public Schools have caused their family immeasurable suffering due to a failure to provide an education. Their attorney, Piper Paul who has filed a formal request for a hearing, says that schools that receive federal or state funding have a legal obligation under IDEA, Section 504 of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act, to provide an appropriate program for students in all areas of disabilities, including academic, social, emotional, behavioral, and adaptive.
The Complaint alleges that because the Board failed to propose an appropriate program to enable the student to access her education and meet her unique needs the Board should be required to pay for an appropriate program and are seeking placement at the Hubbard Day School. Hubbard Day has accepted the student and has an immediate opening.
"In this particular case, we have a student that has life threatening challenges such as choking, fleeing, dropping to the floor, danger around heat, and she is non-verbal. When dysregulated, which is frequently, the student will engage in self harm” said Attorney Piper Paul, who is representing the parents and student.
When the parents raised a plethora of safety concerns and concerns that the offered program was not appropriate, the district refused to provide any program unless the student attends the program in the high school. The student has not been educated since June of 2021 and has regressed significantly.
"It's been very tough the last 2+ years watching our lovable and happy child left sad and withdrawn. Her school closure first and then Weston's position on her placement, contrary to expert opinions and evaluations, has robbed our daughter of everything she had to look forward to each morning. The joy and pride we saw when we visited her in school is a distant memory. Bringing up a special needs child is challenging enough and to watch her being denied what she was benefiting from, clearly needs, and rightfully deserves, has caused her severe developmental regression, has been all consuming" said the parents, Anoop Garg and Sumithra Sundaram.
Recent Article about this case: Weston Schools Denying Student With Disabilities Adequate Services
Cited Link: https://www.ctinsider.com/news/article/Parents-Weston-schools-denying-student-with-17053244.php
