Communitas Mater Domini "CMD" Learn the Secret to Happiness for the 1000 years of peace

CMD Prayer Book

New …Christ the King New Millennium Era Prayer Book “Right to Left”, Restoring creation, Imagine: One World filled with Peace & Harmony through Christ

The WHO reports that anxiety disorders are the most common mental disorders worldwide with specific phobia, major depressive disorder, and social phobia being the most common anxiety disorders.” — The WHO Organization

SHREWSBURY, NJ, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMD, "Communitas Mater Domini"- Community of the Mother of the Lord, is a 501C3 organization in New Jersey, where The Holy Spirit, is the Founder and Administrator of CMD, the Inspirer of the Word of God, Whose grace has prompted the words and actions throughout His organization. Our motto “Instaurare Omnia in Christo” (2 Cor.5:18, Col1:20) is founded on the manifest reign of Jesus Christ in all things among all nations to perfect and realize them in us…This is His plan” (CCC, nn.519-521

CMD introduces a new remedy for happiness in the 1000 year Millennium of Peace era. This Millennium Prayer book provides daily prayers for morning, mid-morning, afternoon, vespers, and compline( night prayers) in order to live in the Christ-centered era of peace. This book is written “right to left” as revealed. "For I, the LORD your God will hold your right hand, saying to you, 'Fear not, I will help you.' Isaiah 41:13. Once an individual lives in this Christ-centered life, they are completely enveloped with the “Light of Christ” which is all anyone will need for protection and harmony with the Lord.

Jesus Week-cycle Prayers-7 days

Restoring and correcting what God wants; not what man wants.

Daily devotionals-Prayer Line-727-731-2354

