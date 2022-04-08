The Unity Project Launches to Support the UN World Food Program at the Cheer Choice Awards in Las Vegas April 9
The Unity Project Launches to Support the UN World Food Program with Celebrity Ambassador Paula Abdul April 9th in Las Vegas at the Cheer Choice AwardsLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unity Project Launches to Support the UN World Food Program with Celebrity Ambassadors Paula Abdul, Former “Dance Mom”/Activist Melissa Gisoni and Youth Ambassador, Influencer Donlad Saturday, April 9th at 6:30PM at the Cheer Choice Awards at the MGM Grand Casino & Resort
The Unity Project (The UP) is a game-changing way to bring people together to fundraise by connecting influencers and their fans in the real and virtual worlds. A simple $25 membership to TheUp.World gives the commUNITY access to events, experiences and opportunities united by a simple pledge, to DO GOOD and BE KIND. Proceeds from membership sales go to support the United Nations’ World Food Program and other organizations leading the charge to help fight hunger in places that need urgent assistance like Ukraine and other regions around the globe.
The Unity Project idea formed when the founder, entrepreneur, visionary Mark De Mattei was reflecting on the state of the world and was confronted by his teenaged daughter, “What are you going to do about it?”. Assessing his resources, including partnership in a fleet of blimps (airships.com), and the need he saw for people to connect, the concept for the Unity Project was born. “The world has been so divided, we want to create a community where people can come together and leave their stuff at the door, no politics no bullying, nothing negative, just people coming together to do good, be kind and make a difference,” said De Mattei.
Mark brought in his longtime friend and associate Joelle Jarvis, co-founder of an award-winning non-profit (Corps of Compassion) and super-connector, and the two assembled a world class team of accomplished and committed experts including Ed Martin from The 5th Element Group a company that Forbes called "an outstanding global brain trust network", Sarah Adolphson from The Artemis Agency, celebrated contemporary artist Ron Bass, David Austin from the World Food Program, and the Cheer Choice Awards.
A $25 membership fee purchases a spot on the Unity Project blimp in the real world and the metaverse, with a collectible NFT. For the first time ever, individuals, brands and organizations can be part of the largest ever user-generated piece of art, while creating a vehicle for grassroots philanthropy, to “Do Good, Be Kind” and connect with like-minded people.
The Unity Project kicks off April 9 at 6:30PM in Las Vegas at the Cheer Choice Awards at the MGM Grand Casino & Resort, the first awards to honor influencers making a positive impact. The Awards event is bringing together almost 500 top creators with over half a billion combined followers.
The launch will also debut the UP official song “UNITY,” which was written and will be performed by Jack Brown of the band Sophistafunk. Jack is a world-touring hip hop humanitarian, and Sophistafunk will be featured as the house band on Guy Fieri’s upcoming talk show. The performance will take place at the Cheer Choice Awards for positive content creators on social media, at the MGM Grand. To add to the excitement, entertainment icon Paula Abdul will debut her choreography live as the official Unity Project Tik Tok dance, anticipated to go viral through the audiences of the creators present.
In the digital age in which we live, influencers have become a powerful force who will now have a way to connect in a community, united by a common mission to Do Good and Be Kind. By using influencers as an accelerator, in person events as an activation, and the Unity Project blimp as the iconic anchor bringing it all together, the UP movement is uniquely positioned to mobilize and unite fans across the globe.
