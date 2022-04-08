Missouri Grown Opens Sale of Holiday Gift Boxes

JEFFERSON CITY —

Missouri Grown is making your holiday shopping easy by offering a gift box filled with products from small businesses across the state. This marks the second year of the Missouri Grown holiday boxes, which feature products everyone will enjoy.

“What better way to show our state pride than with Missouri products,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Our team sent boxes to 35 states in 2020 and we look for that number to be even larger this year. We love to spread the word about the delicious products grown, raised and produced in our state.”

Buyers can choose to send a gift box directly to their friends and family through the Missouri Grown purchasing platform at www.MissouriGrownUSA.com. For orders of 10 boxes or more, buyers should contact the Missouri Grown team to coordinate those shipments directly.

The Missouri Grown Holiday Gift Box includes:

- Complete Your Meat BBQ Sauce from The Slabs in Raytown, Mo. - Pork stick from Circle B Ranch, LLC in Rogersville, Mo. - Beef stick from Salmon Enterprises, LLC in Appleton City, Mo. - Jam/Jelly from Persimmon Hill Farm Gourmet Foods in Lampe, Mo. - Missouri Cinnamon Creamed Honey from Honeysuckle Acres, LLC in Henley, Mo. - Gourmet Garlic from Ellbee’s Garlic Seasonings in Wentzville, Mo. - Dip mix from Mama Jane’s Designs & Creations in Brookfield, Mo. - Fancy Pecan Pieces from Missouri Northern Pecan Growers, LLC in Nevada, Mo. - Bar of soap from Blue Mound Soap Company in Cowgill, Mo. - Missouri Grown chocolate bar from Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company in St. Louis, Mo.

To learn more about Missouri Grown and the products offered by the program’s 1,075 members, please visit www.MissouriGrownUSA.com.