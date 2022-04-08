Missouri Department of Agriculture Launches 13th Annual Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest

JEFFERSON CITY —

Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture is launching the 13th annual Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest. The Department is asking Missourians to share their agriculture story through photographs. The contest, which runs through June 10, is an opportunity for photographers across the state to submit their best images of Missouri agriculture. That image may take shape through a breathtaking farm landscape, an aerial shot of harvest, a farm tractor that has been in the family for years or a fun moment showcasing farm life.

“Our annual photo contest gives Missouri’s farmers and ranchers a creative way to tell their stories,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Being able to showcase the legacy and variety of Missouri agriculture, through pictures, is powerful. We’re excited to kick off the contest once again.”

The Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest is open to Missouri photographers of all ages. Participants may enter up to three photos in each of the five categories. The photo contest categories are: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, The Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Children's Barnyard, a special category for budding photographers ages 12 and under, is back again this year.

Entries will be judged on visual impact, creativity, memorable content and image quality.

The contest offers prizes to win, thanks to the Missouri Department of Agriculture's Missouri Grown program. The Best in Show winner, along with the first place winner in each category, will receive a prize and a high quality canvas print of their photo.

Winners will be announced in early July and winning images will be displayed during the Missouri State Fair in the Agriculture Building, Aug. 11-22, 2022.

To submit your photos, go to Agriculture.Mo.Gov/focus and complete the online form. A complete list of rules and guidelines can be found on the same page. Photos submitted to the contest will be showcased on the department’s Flickr stream. Photos must be submitted by June 10.

More information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs is available online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.