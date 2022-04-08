Submit Release
Applications Available for 2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 high school students representing 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, throughout Missouri the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). MAbA is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers.

“For years, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has brought some of the best and brightest students together to learn about careers in agriculture,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “This program helps build leaders who will be in the forefront of Missouri agriculture for years to come. Through the MAbA program, students are introduced to segments of agriculture that perhaps were very unfamiliar before the week began.”

The students selected will have a yearlong opportunity to learn about the unique opportunities for careers in the Kansas City area, volunteer at the Missouri State Fair and learn more about the agriculture industry in Jefferson City. The 2022 schedule will be finalized in the spring and will include visits with industry and agribusiness leaders, as well as tours of their facilities.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has graduated more than 1,020 students through a competitive application and interview process. The first leg of the 2022 MAbA will be held June 6-10, and marks the program’s 35th year. Students interested in participating must submit an application by Feb. 1, 2022.

For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

