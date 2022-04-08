Missouri Agriculture Economic Contribution Study Results Announced

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the results of an economic contribution study showing the value of agriculture, forestry and related industries to the state’s economy. Results show a contribution of nearly $94 billion to the economy and more than one in every 10 jobs is supported by agriculture.

“As a third-generation farmer, I am proud to live in a state where the number one economic driver is agriculture,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “The results of this study show how impactful agriculture is for families and communities in every corner of the state. From rice and cotton in the bootheel to corn and cattle in the north, the diversity of our producers is highlighted in the fact that Missouri ranks among the top 10 states for 14 different commodities. Agriculture benefits every Missourian, and we are so fortunate to be part of the Missouri farming community.”

Compared to the previous study conducted in 2016, the economic contribution of agriculture, forestry and related industries in Missouri increased significantly. Key findings show:

- Output contribution is $93.7 billion, an increase of $5.3 billion - Jobs contribution is 456,618, an increase of 78,386 - Value-added contribution is $34.9 billion, an increase of $1.9 billion

“I am so proud to see the contributions of Missouri farms and ranches recognized through the results of this independent study,” said Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. “These numbers verify the strength of our industry and the tremendous reach when it comes to jobs and added value of the commodities raised here.”

Missouri is ranked among the top five states in the nation for:

- Number of farms – 95,000 (second) - Hay production – 6.4 million tons (second) - Beef cows – 2.04 million head (third) - Rice production – 15.5 million cwt (fourth) - Goats – 75,000 head (fifth)

Crop production (grains and oilseeds) ranks first in value of sales, followed by cattle and calves, poultry and eggs, hogs and pigs, and cotton.

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Authority (MASBDA) funded the study, which was initiated by supporting partners Missouri Soybean Association, Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, Missouri Pork Association, Missouri Forest Products Association, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and Missouri Farm Bureau.

To see the full report, as well as more information on the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.