Department of Agriculture Announces Grants for Missouri Specialty Crop Production

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is now accepting proposals for anticipated funding through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Interested individuals, community organizations and research institutions working to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Missouri should submit their application by March 8, 2022.

“Specialty crop production plays a big role in Missouri agriculture and continues to increase on an annual basis,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “We appreciate that the United States Department of Agriculture also understands the importance of specialty crops to our state. These grant funds will assist projects in both rural and urban settings, allowing our producers to find continued growth and success.”

USDA defines specialty crops as fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, honey, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture. The Department offers this grant program to expand markets on local, regional and international levels, develop distribution channels for specialty crops, and catalyze education, research, marketing, promotion, food safety strategies and crop-specific solutions for pests and diseases.

Proposals for the upcoming fiscal year must be submitted to the Department by 3 p.m. on March 8, 2022. Proposals will be evaluated and selected projects will be included in the Missouri State Plan for USDA review and approval. A list of previously funded projects is available on the Department’s website.

The application form and additional details are available online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

