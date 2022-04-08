Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority Opens Grant Opportunities for Missouri Producers

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) announces the opening of two funding opportunities, while also announcing recipients of the most recent grant cycle. MASBDA is accepting applications for two programs that add value to Missouri agricultural products and aid the economy of a rural community.

The Missouri Value-Added Agriculture Grant can be used for business planning purposes such as feasibility studies, marketing plans, business plans, and legal assistance. Funds cannot be used for capital expenditures, salaries or operating funds.

The Missouri Value-Added Agriculture “Farm to Table” Grant Program provides funding to Missouri small businesses and agricultural producers for the purchase of resources used to process locally grown agricultural products for use in schools and institutions within the state. “Institutions” may include, but are not limited to, schools, correctional facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities and military bases.

Applications for both programs are awarded on a competitive basis, and will be scored based on economic development potential for the agriculture industry; credibility and merit; probability of near-term commercialization and practical application of project results; presence, source and level of matching funds; and where the project will have an economic impact.

The maximum individual grant available is $200,000. Applicants are required to provide a minimum cash match of 10 percent toward eligible expenses. Both programs are funded by contributions made to MASBDA through the purchase of tax credits.

Applications must be received by MASBDA no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 to be considered for the July 2022 funding cycle. For full details of both programs and application materials, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

MASBDA recently awarded a total of nearly $537,000 to five recipients of the Value-Added Agriculture Grant and two Value-Added Farm to Table Grant projects:

Mid-South Soybean Processors, Jefferson City, ($80,000) – to update a business plan for a soybean processing facility, as well as legal work for the completion of an offering/prospectus document.

Doolittle Wood Products LLC, Rolla, ($83,149) – to fund a feasibility study, including a technical feasibility study, a marketing plan and business plan for a biofuel wood pellet production plant.

All Things Elderberry, Berger, ($53,955) – to fund a feasibility study, marketing plan and business plan for expanded uses of elderberry products.

Hemme Dairy LLC, Sweet Springs, ($128,914.50) – to fund pre-construction planning and operational consulting for the development of a retail store and café.

Ozark Mountain Creamery LLC, Mountain Grove, ($66,770) – to fund a feasibility study, marketing plan and business plan for two new value-added products.

Farm to Table JR Meat Company, Unionville, ($115,379) – to fund the purchase of packaging equipment for a meat processing facility to assist with institutional sales.

Farm to Table M & W Nursery & Mad Pickler Farm, Deepwater, ($85,418.76) – to fund a building, equipment and professional services to assist in processing produce for school and institutional sales.

For more information on financial assistance offered by the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority, please visit MASBDA.com.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.