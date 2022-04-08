Governor Parson Applauds 2021 Missouri State Fair

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri State Fair welcomed 330,125 people through admission gates last month to celebrate agriculture in the Show Me State. Governor Mike Parson and Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announce the attendance for the 2021 Fair following a youth livestock-only event in 2020.

“Agriculture is Missouri’s top economic driver,” said Governor Parson, “The Missouri State Fair is an important time to celebrate the efforts of our farmers and ranchers, as well as the young people who work so hard on their projects. It is always my pleasure to spend time in Sedalia in August.”

A third-generation farmer and lifelong fan of the Fair, Governor Parson commends Fair organizers, particularly in a difficult year. “Missouri State Fair Commissioners, staff, vendors, exhibitors and everyone involved should be very proud of their efforts to make the 2021 Fair a success. It has been a challenging time and it was truly a delight to welcome these many thousands of fairgoers back to the Fairgrounds.”

Governor Parson visited the fair on multiple days in 2021, including delivering the keynote address to active military and veterans on Military Appreciation Day. “It is always a highlight for me to be with those heroes and champions who served and continue to serve our great nation,” Governor Parson said.

The Missouri State Fair acknowledged Missouri’s Bicentennial with various displays across the Fairgrounds. Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson visited those displays, including the Bicentennial Quilt, housed in the Womans Building, and the Struggle For Statehood display in the Mizzou Central Building.

Governor and First Lady Parson joined other elected officials, agriculture leaders and Missouri high school students to pack 500 share boxes for Feeding Missouri. All total, 203,544 meals and 1,000 boxes were packed this year during the Fair.

“It was terrific to welcome a full crowd back to the Missouri State Fair this year,” said Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. “The Fair is the showcase of Missouri agriculture and our state’s largest family reunion. I am extremely proud of the work carried out by the State Fair staff to make this year’s event spectacular.”

“It was great to have the traditional Missouri State Fair back again this past August, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “It was exciting to see our youth exhibitors showing off the best of Missouri agriculture, along with all the other friends and families we missed last year. Thanks to all the staff at the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the State Fair staff, our dedicated Fair-time staff that returns year after year to help put this event on, and certainly to Governor Parson and the legislature for their continued support of Missouri agriculture and the State Fair.”

The 2022 Missouri State Fair will take place Aug. 11-21 in Sedalia. To learn more, visit www.MoStateFair.com.