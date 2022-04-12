LegalSifter® And AODocs Partner to Accelerate Contract Review and Management
An integrated and affordable contract management solution that keeps your contracts organized and the data actionablePITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LegalSifter® and AODocs proudly announce a strategic partnership to offer a combined intelligence™ solution for contract negotiation and organization. Combining LegalSifter’s artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise with AODocs’ SaaS content services platform and dedicated Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution will allow clients to review and manage contracts quickly and confidently at an affordable cost.
“LegalSifter’s contract review and management services need a modern, efficient storage platform. Our clients have been interested in document management options that address not only contract lifecycle management, but also other workflow needs in corporate legal teams. We can now offer them a seamless solution,” says Kevin Miller, CEO at LegalSifter. “Furthermore, AODocs is well integrated with Google Workspace, allowing LegalSifter Organize Concierge users who use Google Drive to have a CLM solution that works with their collaboration tools.”
Stéphan Donzé, CEO of AODocs said, “AODocs and LegalSifter are the perfect combination to maximize the ROI of a CLM project. LegalSifter's contract administration services help our customers improve the quality of the data they have in their AODocs repository, allowing them to best leverage all the features of our CLM process, both pre-and post-signature.”
LegalSifter and AODocs will immediately offer their combined products to clients worldwide at an attractive price for an integrated solution.
About LegalSifter
LegalSifter is a combined intelligence™ company dedicated to bringing affordable legal services to the world by empowering people with artificial intelligence and human expertise. Our products help people negotiate contracts and organize documents faster, safer and more affordably.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter offers its products to thousands of people and partners in 22 countries. For more information, visit legalsifter.com.
About AODocs
AODocs is an independent software company created in 2012 that makes a SaaS solution recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms. Leveraging its cloud and serverless document management and business process platform, AODocs also developed a solution dedicated to contract and legal operations management. Over 500 organizations worldwide, ranging from small businesses and local governments to Fortune 500 companies, trust AODocs to manage their contracts, invoices, policies and procedures and other sensitive documents. AODocs is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in San Francisco, Paris, and Milan. For more information, visit AODocs.com.
