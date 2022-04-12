Auto-ISAC Partners with Irdeto to Evaluate a Groundbreaking Vehicle Security Model
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes a new strategic partner, Irdeto, a world leader in digital platform cybersecurity.
Through the partnership, Irdeto will work closely with Auto-ISAC members to quantitatively evaluate a vehicle security model for effectiveness and improvements without sharing any details of their specific architectures. This model has been developed in collaboration with Irdeto’s research partner, Queen’s University and it defines a quantitative methodology to analyze a system architecture for cyber reliability, allowing for comparison of two or more systems over time or in support of cybersecurity goals.
With this partnership in place, Auto-ISAC members will be able to provide feedback to Irdeto regarding the usability and usefulness of the security modeling tool, which compares the benefits of addressing specific threats or making electrical/electronic architecture changes from a reliability engineering perspective.
The Auto-ISAC was formed in 2015 by automakers to promote collaboration between suppliers, commercial vehicle companies and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity issues. It operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks.
“Irdeto becoming a strategic partner will provide Auto-ISAC’s members with an additional tool in securing the connected vehicle and their embedded components,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC. “The strategic partnership will allow members to provide feedback to improve the automotive application.”
Irdeto’s products meet the rapidly changing mobility demands and exceed cybersecurity regulations for automotive, rail, and beyond. The company provides solutions throughout the product lifecycle to prevent cyberattacks and help protect assets for connected cars, commercial fleet, rail, and construction equipment.
“We are excited about this partnership with Auto-ISAC and I’m confident it will provide Auto ISAC's members a great insight into the cyber reliability of their systems and will help us to develop our prototype even further,” said Niels Haverkorn, SVP and General Manager of Connected Transport at Irdeto.
Last year, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle, with an associated working group. The IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build the resiliency of the connected vehicle. Auto-ISAC has also set up a new group for the CISOs, the CISO Executive Working Group. They are sharing topical information and collaborating to build resiliency across the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
Auto-ISAC’s 2022 Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for October 7-8, 2022, hosted by Bosch in Detroit, MI and virtually. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2022 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit and follow us @autoisac.
About Irdeto
Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security offering cyber services and technology solutions that protect platforms, digital assets and software applications across multiple industries. Irdeto’s products meet the rapidly changing mobility demands and exceed cybersecurity regulations for automotive, rail and beyond. We provide solutions throughout the product lifecycle to prevent cyberattacks and help protect assets for connected cars, commercial fleet, rail and construction equipment. With a rich heritage of security innovation and rapid adaptation to the changing demands of the cyber security space, Irdeto is the preferred partner to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence.
