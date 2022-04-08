Street Closures Planned on 41st Street Construction Project for Cathy Avenue and Terry Avenue

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 7, 2022

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that street closures are planned as part of the 41st Street project. Beginning on Friday, April 8, 2022, the south half of the intersection at Terry Avenue and Cathy Avenue will be closed alternately at 41st Street to allow crews to complete pavement removals. This work is expected to be completed by the end of the work day on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while travelling through the construction area and to consider using alternate routes.

