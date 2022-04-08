Vantage Circle Announces Strategic Investment in Qarrot

Vantage Circle announces strategic investment in Qarrot, a complete employee recognition solution for small to mid-sized businesses.

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution, announces strategic investment in Qarrot, a complete employee recognition solution for small to mid-sized businesses.

Vantage Circle’s strategic investment in Qarrot will bring enhanced employee engagement for small and medium-sized businesses and increase the overall employee experience.

Vantage Circle aims at shaping an inclusive work culture and build winning work cultures across the Globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience.

Qarrot is an employee recognition software solution that helps companies improve team morale, strengthen workplace culture, and drive higher performance. Qarrot provides companies with less than 1000 employees with a modern and easy-to-use platform to recognize their employees.

Vantage Circle’s strategic investment in Qarrot brings together two trusted players in the employee recognition market, striving to transform the employee experience scenario. We believe in Qarrot’s mission to strengthen the workplace culture and values. The synergy between the two companies will help create greater efficiency and serve more clients across the globe, including North America and Europe.

“We are delighted to share the same goal of empowering and motivating employees through incentivization and employee recognition and drive better performance and engagement. We look forward to this collaboration,” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

Aaron Carr, CEO and Founder of Qarrot, added, “We are excited about this strategic investment as it will help accelerate growth and align us with a leading player that shares our vision for the global employee recognition market.”

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like Wipro, Tata Communications, LnT Infotech, Airtel, Bosch and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

About Qarrot: Founded on the belief that companies with fewer than 1,000 employees also deserve modern, easy-to-use, and affordable employee recognition software, Qarrot is great for business owners, HR professionals, and team managers alike. Qarrot is a complete recognition software solution for small to mid-sized businesses. Some of their clients include Aleva Stores, Ameriflex, Beddy’s, Saatva Mattress, Security Financial Bank, and Sensiba San Filippo. Visit qarrot.com to learn more.