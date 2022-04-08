Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,155 in the last 365 days.

SeABank sets high profit target for 2022

VIETNAM, April 8 -  

Clients conduct their banking transactions at a SeABank branch. Photo courtesy of SeABank

HÀ NỘI — The Southeast Asia Commercial JS Bank (SeABank) has announced its pre-tax profit target of VNĐ4,867 billion (US$213 million) for 2022.

The bank aims to raise its deposits by VNĐ22 trillion, an increase of 16 per cent year-on-year, and its credits by VNĐ24 trillion, a rise of 17 per cent.

It will continue to keep non-performing loan (NPL) ratios below 3 per cent as well.

Its charter capital is expected to rise from VNĐ16,598 billion to VNĐ22,690 billion through equity financing, share issuance via private placement and an employee stock ownership programme (ESOP).

Notably, the bank plans to issue 321,100,000 new shares with a price of VNĐ10,000 apiece, of which 211,400,000 shares are paid out as dividends and the rest are for equity financing.

It also plans to issue an additional 59,400,000 shares for ESOP and sell 228,700,000 shares to foreign investors via private placement.

In 2021, SeABank made a profit of VNĐ3,269 billion, up 89 per cent against 2020. Its NPL ratios were at just 1.65 per cent.

The bank also managed to raise its charter capital from VNĐ12,087 billion to VNĐ14,785 billion, positioning itself as one of 12 private JS commercial banks with highest caps.

In Q1/2022, it successfully sold 181,311,631 shares to existing shareholders to expand its charter capital to VNĐ16,598 billion.

It is also worth noting that SeABank was assigned B1 credit rating score by Moody's in three consecutive year from 2019 to 2021.

It has completed the adoption of all three pilars of the Basel II banking regulations. —VNS

You just read:

SeABank sets high profit target for 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.