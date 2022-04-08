Additional Overnight Lane Closures on U.S. 50 in Fallon for Continuing Road Improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that additional overnight and weekend lane closures will take place as improvements continue to U.S. 50 in downtown Fallon.

NDOT is repaving two miles of U.S. 50 from Allen to Rio Vista Drive, as well as improving existing sidewalks and sidewalk ramps, to enhance roadway surface and accessibility.

Over recent weeks, periodic roadway shoulder, sidewalk, and single lane closures have been in place on U.S. 50 in downtown Fallon as sidewalks are upgraded. The lane closures previously took place during the daytime. Now through late spring, drivers will also see intermittent overnight and weekend lane closures on sections of eastbound U.S. 50 between Tedford Lane and South Nevada Street. With steel plates covering the outside lane to protect safety during continuing construction, the 24-7 lane closure will be in place even when workers are not present. One eastbound lane will always remain available.

Through early summer: Lane closures and shifts will take place on eastbound U.S. 50 between Allen Road and Rio Vista Drive for sidewalk improvements.

Early to mid-summer: Lane closures and shifts will take place on westbound U.S. 50

Late summer: Primarily overnight lane closures for roadway repaving

At least one access to businesses and residences will be maintained during construction. Alternate pedestrian access will always be available through the work zone.

In 2020, NDOT also improved sidewalks and ramps on nearly two miles of nearby U.S. 95 in Fallon to enhance roadway connectivity, accessibility and safety.

