Lane Closures Begin for Finishing Construction on Southwest McCarran Blvd. Improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will take place through the end of the month on southwest McCarran Boulevard (State Route 659) in Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation puts finishing touches on a multi-year repaving project.

Through late April, periodic single lane and roadway shoulder closures will take place both day and night Mondays through Fridays on small sections of McCarran Boulevard between West Fourth and South Virginia streets.

Atleast one lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

Crews will finish installation of fiber optic cable to enhance connectivity to the Department’s network of intelligent transportation systems such as traffic cameras which help keep drivers and NDOT staff informed of road conditions.

The lanes closures are the last phase of a project, launched in summer 2020, which repaved more than six miles of McCarran Boulevard between South Virginia and West Fourth streets, as well as improved roadway medians, turn pockets, and sidewalk ramps and crosswalk push buttons.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.