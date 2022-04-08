We Make Movies NYC Celebrates One Year By Hosting Its First Live In-Person Event

We Make Movies NYC

We Make Movies NYC moves to live, in-person events after a year of virtual labs kicked off it's entry into the New York City Filmmaker's Community

Such a joyous experience! Everyone was so lovely and the programming was top notch!” — Skinner Meyers

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- WE MAKE MOVIES NYC celebrates its one year anniversary with its inaugural New York City in-person event on April 10th, 2022, 3 pm, ET at The Tank Blackbox - 312 W 36th St New York, NY 10018.We Make Movies, the film collective with a thriving worldwide community, a service hub for all pre-pro, production, and post-production needs, a practical alternative to film school, and a digital branding and marketing agency for businesses, organizations, and indie artists alike, is hosting its signature Writers Lab in the impressive performance space dedicated to emerging artists - The Tank.Founded in Los Angeles over a decade ago, WMM has been actively championing seasoned and budding filmmakers by connecting them to a supportive community of like-minded artistic professionals and cost-efficient, dependable resources and educational tools, as well as providing an outlet for artistic expression, collaboration, and evaluation through its lab pipeline, international film festival, and trailblazing pitching competition.Having helped form the regional chapter of WMM in San Francisco, veteran WMM member, indie actor, and filmmaker Jack Zullo (With A Little Help...It's John Belushi!!! Bell Canyon) helms WMM NYC alongside Community Development Director Tehana Fatima Weeks (COIN, Shrink Wrapped), content creator Carley Wilkens (Yellow Lines, Eighty-12), and writer Tom Cavanaugh (Now...Now...Now). After a year of hosting monthly virtual labs, the premier in-person event will feature its signature WMM Writers Lab, in which writers submit fresh pages from their scripts to be read by actors with the aim of receiving feedback from an audience of industry creatives exploring the material as a precursor to pre-production.WMM events are free to attend and open to all. For more information about We Make Movies, please visit www.wemakemovies.org

