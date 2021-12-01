Multiple Broadway World Award Nominations for "With a Little Help...It's John Belushi"

2020 banner Writer and Lead Actor Jack Zullo

"With a Little Help...It's John Belushi" nominated as Broadway World: Off Broadway's Best New Play, Best Production of a Musical, Best Performance in a Musical

Jack Zullo is fearless playing Belushi. He captures the freedom of John’s autonomous, seemingly endless energy.” — ERROL RAPPAPORT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadway World has nominated "With a Little Help...It's John Belushi" for multiple awards.The critically acclaimed original work made it's Off-Broadway debut at Theater 80 St Marks in December of 2020, directed by Levy Lee Simon ( https://www.levyleesimon.com/ ) and produced In Association with Mahoobla Productions ( https://www.mahoobla.com/ ).The narrative multi media show tracks former Saturday Night Live star, John Belushi, as he rises from independent college performer in 1967 through the apex of his stardom in 1979 and the beginning itineration of the Blues Brothers.It also features a dynamic 4 piece blues ensemble, The Crazy Tomes Band , fronted by Jack Zullo as John Belushi and Keith Saltonjanes as Dan Aykroyd.1he play was nominated for Best New Play (Off Broadway)and Best New Production of a Musical (Off Broadway).Cast members netted individual nominations for Best Performance in a Musical (Off Broadway), including writer and lead, Jack Zullo (as John Belushi), Jen Lieberman (as Judy Jacklin-Belushi and Gilda Radner), and Artie Brennan (as Steve Beshekis and Brian Doyle Murray).The play is being developed further for future productions.For Press Inquiries please contact through this release.

