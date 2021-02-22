Film Collective and Indie Production Company We Make Movies is Expanding to New York City, Spring of 2021

Coming Soon! We don't have rules, we have values.

We Make Movies is Expanding to New York City, Spring of 2021.

Such a joyous experience! Everyone was so lovely and the programming was top notch!” — Filmmaker Skinner Miles

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Make Movies : NYCWe Make Movies to enter New York City film scene, beginning virtually, March of 2021.The Los Angeles based film collective and independent film production company, featured most recently on ABC-7 Los Angeles, and boasting local chapters in Toronto and San Francisco, is expanding to New York City and the Tri-State Area, led by indie actor and filmmaker, Jack Zullo (With A Little Help...It's John Belushi!!! and Bell Canyon).We Make Movies is a diverse, synergistic group of artists and content creators who have pooled their resources to provide services to the filmmaking community.They are bringing their brand, dedicated to empowering creatives of all kinds at every level, by providing free weekly workshops, educational industry events, showcases, and film challenges, to serve the New York City film industry.Virtual Test Screening Workshops Upcoming Schedule- Sunday, March 21st, 2021, 6 pm Eastern / 3 pm PacificVirtual Performance Workshop:- Sunday, April 18th, 2021, 6 pm Eastern / 3 pm PacificVirtual Writers Workshop- Sunday, May 16th, 2021, 6 pm Eastern / 3 pm PacificSubmit your work and MORE INFORMATION:WMM also provides deeply discounted production services ( www.wemakemovies.org/productionservices ) such as sound mixing, color grading, access to affordable production insurance, script creation or ghost writing, storyboarding and full service production coordination. Through their large international network of industry professionals, WMM is able to provide these resources to filmmakers across the country at a discount without the overhead of a large production house.In the past year, alone, We Make Movies has worked on over 200 productions, from short films to web series to feature films along with running a successful and highly-reviewed We Make Movies International Film Festival ( www.wmmintlfilmfest.com ).Filmmakers like Rachel Mason (Circus of Books), Sam Zvibleman (Pen15), Skinner Myers (The Sleeping Negro) and Ross Kauffman (Born into Brothels) have graced their workshops and festivals.They've also worked in partnership with brands like Apple and Other World Computing, plus many more.New York City workshops will start virtually in March (Test Screening Workshop), April (Performance Workshop), May and June (Writer's Workshop), with an eye on hosting live events in the city, July of 2021.More info about the collective, here:

Some of what we do.