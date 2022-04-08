Submit Release
Treasure Investments Corporation Presents at Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2022

Mark Russo next to 10' tall stainless steel rearing stallion by lorenzo ghiglieri at gordon mccalls motorworks revival in monterey ca

Lorenzo's Rearing Stallion Stands 10' Cast in Stainless Steel on display at Gordon McCall's Motorworks Revival with Mark Russo, Founder of Foundry Michelangelo

Featured Monumental Sculpture, Lorenzo's Bull, cast in bronze and polished to a mirror finish on display at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Event

nude harelquins being promoted in front of car scene for Barrett Jackson

The showstopping Harlequin collection by Bill Toma

Treasure Investments Corp, a Barrett-Jackson Sponsor displays their incredible sculpture collections at the upcoming event in Palm Beach, FL on April 7-9.

People come here to have fun and invest in cars, art, jewelry, and the things that they feel passionate about.”
— Mark Russo, Founder Foundry Michelangelo

BATTLE GROUND, WASHINGTON, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Investments Corporation dba Foundry Michelangelo, a sponsor of Barrett-Jackson, is set to display their incredible sculpture collections at the upcoming event in Palm Beach, FL on April 7-9.

Foundry Michelangelo will have on display its 10’ polished bronze rearing stallion and 10’ polished bronze bull by world-famous artist Lorenzo Ghiglieri (1931-2020). Other works shown will include pieces by Bill Toma, Laran Ghiglieri, Ross Morgan, and many more of Lorenzo’s works. Foundry Michelangelo had an incredible show with Barrett-Jackson at its first-ever event in Houston, TX in 2021, and achieved a record-setting number of pieces sold at the largest Barrett-Jackson event of the year in Scottsdale this last February. “We love the audience at these events. The Scottsdale event sold over $200 million in cars in just a few days. People come here to have fun and invest in cars, art, jewelry, and the things that they feel passionate about. We are really excited to be a part of the Palm Beach event,” says Mark Russo, CEO of Treasure Investments Corp.

About Treasure Investments Corporation, dba Foundry Michelangelo:
Foundry Michelangelo, “The Source for the world’s greatest fine art masterpieces,” creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, resin, and steel. The company’s master mold collection contains over 2,000 original molds from world-famous artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, and Michelangelo.

