Treasure Investments Corporation Presents at Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2022

Treasure Investments Corp, a Barrett-Jackson Sponsor displays their incredible sculpture collections at the upcoming event in Palm Beach, FL on April 7-9.

BATTLE GROUND, WASHINGTON, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Investments Corporation dba Foundry Michelangelo, a sponsor of Barrett-Jackson, is set to display their incredible sculpture collections at the upcoming event in Palm Beach, FL on April 7-9.

Foundry Michelangelo will have on display its 10’ polished bronze rearing stallion and 10’ polished bronze bull by world-famous artist Lorenzo Ghiglieri (1931-2020). Other works shown will include pieces by Bill Toma, Laran Ghiglieri, Ross Morgan, and many more of Lorenzo’s works. Foundry Michelangelo had an incredible show with Barrett-Jackson at its first-ever event in Houston, TX in 2021, and achieved a record-setting number of pieces sold at the largest Barrett-Jackson event of the year in Scottsdale this last February. “We love the audience at these events. The Scottsdale event sold over $200 million in cars in just a few days. People come here to have fun and invest in cars, art, jewelry, and the things that they feel passionate about. We are really excited to be a part of the Palm Beach event,” says Mark Russo, CEO of Treasure Investments Corp.

About Treasure Investments Corporation, dba Foundry Michelangelo:

Foundry Michelangelo, “The Source for the world’s greatest fine art masterpieces,” creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, resin, and steel. The company’s master mold collection contains over 2,000 original molds from world-famous artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, and Michelangelo.

