Senate Resolution 260 Printer's Number 1553
PENNSYLVANIA, April 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1553
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
260
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, KEARNEY, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWNE, MARTIN,
BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, COLLETT, BROOKS, COMITTA, KANE,
MUTH, BAKER, STREET, MENSCH, COSTA, PITTMAN, J. WARD,
HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, APRIL 6, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 6, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of April 10 through 16, 2022, as "Local
Government Week" and April 13, 2022, as "Local Government
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Local government officials and staff have served in
an extraordinary capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, with
unprecedented demands and limited resources; and
WHEREAS, Local government in Pennsylvania is comprised of
more than 4,500 individual units with 67 counties, more than 50
cities, nearly 100 townships of the first class, nearly 1,500
townships of the second class, more than 950 boroughs, one
incorporated town, 500 school districts and more than 1,500
authorities; and
WHEREAS, More than 12 million residents of this Commonwealth
rely on the services and facilities provided by local
government, ranging from the special purpose functions of
counties, school districts and municipal authorities in the
areas of judicial administration, social welfare, education and
