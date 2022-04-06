Senate Resolution 260 Printer's Number 1553

PENNSYLVANIA, April 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1553

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

260

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, KEARNEY, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWNE, MARTIN,

BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, COLLETT, BROOKS, COMITTA, KANE,

MUTH, BAKER, STREET, MENSCH, COSTA, PITTMAN, J. WARD,

HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, APRIL 6, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 6, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of April 10 through 16, 2022, as "Local

Government Week" and April 13, 2022, as "Local Government

Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Local government officials and staff have served in

an extraordinary capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, with

unprecedented demands and limited resources; and

WHEREAS, Local government in Pennsylvania is comprised of

more than 4,500 individual units with 67 counties, more than 50

cities, nearly 100 townships of the first class, nearly 1,500

townships of the second class, more than 950 boroughs, one

incorporated town, 500 school districts and more than 1,500

authorities; and

WHEREAS, More than 12 million residents of this Commonwealth

rely on the services and facilities provided by local

government, ranging from the special purpose functions of

counties, school districts and municipal authorities in the

areas of judicial administration, social welfare, education and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17