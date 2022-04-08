Sir Hemp Announces new shipping policy: 'CBD Oil Near Me' will be closer than ever thanks to new policy
Sir Hemp Co. - 'CBD The Right Way' ™ Announces it's new company policy to make cbd more accessible and shipped quicker than before.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to get ahead of market trends Florida based CBD company, Sir Hemp, announced today its new policy regarding shipping. In a companywide memo all orders are to be shipped within 24 hours of order receipt (excluding Sunday's). All CBD oils will be shipped and delivered within 2-3 business days company spokesperson announced. "In a world of Amazon Prime and two-day delivery, Sir Hemp caters to what it calls the new normal in direct-to-consumer retail. Amazon does not allow the legal sale of hemp extract products containing CBD. Most companies that do sell on the platform and mislabel/misrepresent the contents are dishonest. We are offering an honest quick way to receive hemp extract CBD products that are federally compliant and 50-state legal", said company President Alfredo Cernuda. Who later goes on to state that, "if you are looking for 'CBD near me' and need your product's soon, you no longer have to settle for substandard local products. By making sure our distribution channels are quick and efficient we make our goods accessible to most in an acceptable amount of time".
This has been the second major announcement the company has had in the last month, along with its decision to become USDA Organic Certified announced several weeks ago. The company strives to be the #1 CBD company in Florida and the region.
Sir Hemp Company based out of Palm Beach County is a certified minority business enterprise by the State of Florida. The company is licensed by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as a hemp extracts manufacturer and retailer. Sir Hemp Company sells direct-to-consumer as well as in local farmers markets, including the USA Today voted #1 Farmers Market in the USA: West Palm Beach Greenmaket which is held every Saturday during the market season of October through April.
