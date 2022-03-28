Florida based hemp CBD manufacturer Sir Hemp Co announce its transition to full USDA Organic CBD products.
Today Sir Hemp Co. announces that it will start the process of becoming USDA NOP (National Organic Program) Certified.
his certification process is very involved with a substantial audit trail to ensure full compliance, no rock is left unturned during this audit/inspection”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida based hemp CBD manufacturer Sir Hemp Co announce its transition to full USDA Organic CBD products. Amongst the first in the State of Florida to become licensed back in 2020, Sir Hemp Co., has pioneered the way for all natural hemp CBD products in Florida as well as the region. From its manufacturing facility based out of South Florida, Sir Hemp Co. has produced a wide range of CBD goods including Full Spectrum CBD, Isolate CBD, CBD Candy, CBD for Dogs & Cats, CBD RSO, as well as other hemp extracts including delta 8 THC.
— Alfredo Cernuda, President
Today Sir Hemp Co. announces that it will start the process of becoming USDA NOP (National Organic Program) Certified. This will solidify the company as a true CBD seed-to-sale company, and it’s continued mission of crafting ‘CBD The Right Way’. The company already uses only natural organic ingredients. This process will be to certify the usage and allow it to market under ‘USDA Organic’. “This certification process is very involved with a substantial audit trail to ensure full compliance, no rock is left unturned during this audit/inspection”, said Sir Hemp President & Founder, Alfredo Cernuda.
The National Organic Program is a federal regulatory program that according to the USDA develops and enforces consistent national standards for organically produced agricultural products. This will allow the company to utilize the USDA Organic Seal in all its CBD goods. Being organic is non-GMO and more. Sir Hemp will be inspected and audited yearly to make sure that they are implementing the rules correctly, this will include residue testing program to verify that prohibited pesticides are not being applied to organic corps and robust compliance and enforcement activities. The entire USDA Organic Certification process should be completed by May 2022. Expect to see updates on Sir Hemp's website and local nutritional stores.
Media Relations
Sir Hemp Co.
+1 800-836-5820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other