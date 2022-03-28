Florida based hemp CBD manufacturer Sir Hemp Co announce its transition to full USDA Organic CBD products.

Today Sir Hemp Co. announces that it will start the process of becoming USDA NOP (National Organic Program) Certified.

— Alfredo Cernuda, President
WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida based hemp CBD manufacturer Sir Hemp Co announce its transition to full USDA Organic CBD products. Amongst the first in the State of Florida to become licensed back in 2020, Sir Hemp Co., has pioneered the way for all natural hemp CBD products in Florida as well as the region. From its manufacturing facility based out of South Florida, Sir Hemp Co. has produced a wide range of CBD goods including Full Spectrum CBD, Isolate CBD, CBD Candy, CBD for Dogs & Cats, CBD RSO, as well as other hemp extracts including delta 8 THC.

Today Sir Hemp Co. announces that it will start the process of becoming USDA NOP (National Organic Program) Certified. This will solidify the company as a true CBD seed-to-sale company, and it’s continued mission of crafting ‘CBD The Right Way’. The company already uses only natural organic ingredients. This process will be to certify the usage and allow it to market under ‘USDA Organic’. “This certification process is very involved with a substantial audit trail to ensure full compliance, no rock is left unturned during this audit/inspection”, said Sir Hemp President & Founder, Alfredo Cernuda.

The National Organic Program is a federal regulatory program that according to the USDA develops and enforces consistent national standards for organically produced agricultural products. This will allow the company to utilize the USDA Organic Seal in all its CBD goods. Being organic is non-GMO and more. Sir Hemp will be inspected and audited yearly to make sure that they are implementing the rules correctly, this will include residue testing program to verify that prohibited pesticides are not being applied to organic corps and robust compliance and enforcement activities. The entire USDA Organic Certification process should be completed by May 2022. Expect to see updates on Sir Hemp's website and local nutritional stores.

Sir Hemp Co. is Florida's Premier Hemp Extracts Manufacturer producing high quality CBD Oil products for sale directly to the consumer. It is a minority owned vertically integrated company focuses on the goal of producing: CBD The Right Way ™. All products follow Federal guidelines and contain less than 0.3% THC. They are 3rd party lab tested ensuring quality and consistency. For quality American made hemp oil, Sir Hemp Co. is the right choice. Offering both CBD for humans as well as CBD for cats & dogs. Be sure to follow them on Instagram & Facebook @SirHempCo

