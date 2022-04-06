Florida Hemp Company enters dog toy market

All-natural Hemp Rope Toy

All-natural Hemp Rope Toy

Sir Hemp Co. - Hemp Rope Dog Toy made in the USA

Sir Hemp Co. - Hemp Rope Dog Toy

CBD for Cats and Dogs

CBD for Cats and Dogs

Florida Hemp Company enters dog toy market with tug 'n chew style all natural hemp rope toys.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Hemp Company, an all-hemp product, Florida based, CBD oils manufacturer enters dog toy market. Sir Hemp announces its new product line of all natural hemp rope dog toys.

It will sell through its direct-to-consumer site: SirHempCo.com & through Amazon. These toys are made from 100% American grown hemp. There is no other product in them other than hemp rope fiber. This is very important to Sir Hemp, which is a pet, especially dog, friendly company. Currently it manufactures and retails its CBD for Dog & CBD for Cats. “Adding an additional all-natural product offering was a no-brainer”, said company President, Alfredo Cernuda. This will be an American grown and American made dog toy.

Hemp rope dog chew toys versus cotton rope dog toys are easily digestible by the dog’s intestines, if ingested. Cotton rope dog toys have been known to cause serious, if not deadly consequences. As always, this toy must be used under direct supervision to prevent accidental ingestion, although it is comforting to know that hemp will not cause complications as severe as cotton. Natural hemp is a digestible fiber and is a safer alternative to cotton and synthetic toys.

These hemp tug ‘n chew toys will be available in four (4) product sizes depending on the breed. Price range will be from five ($5) dollars to eighteen ($18) dollars. Later this year they plan on launching cat toys as well, said sources inside the company. Sir Hemp Co also sells CBD products for humans. It's product line ranges from full spectrum cbd oils including cbd isolate, orange cbd, to rso cbd oil. All their hemp oils are made in-house and will soon bear the USDA Certified Organic label.

The company offers free priority shipping anywhere in the US on orders over forty-nine ($49) dollars. Later this month they will be announcing a cannabis-friendly (4/20) April 20th mega sale.

Media Relations
Sir Hemp Co
+1 800-836-5820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Florida Hemp Company enters dog toy market

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Sir Hemp Co
+1 800-836-5820
Company/Organization
Sir Hemp Co.
640 Clematis St. #73
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33402
United States
+1 800-836-5820
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sir Hemp Co. is Florida's Premier Hemp Extracts Manufacturer producing high quality CBD Oil products for sale directly to the consumer. It is a minority owned vertically integrated company focuses on the goal of producing: CBD The Right Way ™. All products follow Federal guidelines and contain less than 0.3% THC. They are 3rd party lab tested ensuring quality and consistency. For quality American made hemp oil, Sir Hemp Co. is the right choice. Offering both CBD for humans as well as CBD for cats & dogs. Be sure to follow them on Instagram & Facebook @SirHempCo

Sir Hemp Co.

More From This Author
Florida Hemp Company enters dog toy market
Florida based hemp CBD manufacturer Sir Hemp Co announce its transition to full USDA Organic CBD products.
Sir Hemp Co. 'CBD The Right Way' to attend SunFest 2022 in West Palm Beach
View All Stories From This Author