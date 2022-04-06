Florida Hemp Company enters dog toy market
Florida Hemp Company enters dog toy market with tug 'n chew style all natural hemp rope toys.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Hemp Company, an all-hemp product, Florida based, CBD oils manufacturer enters dog toy market. Sir Hemp announces its new product line of all natural hemp rope dog toys.
It will sell through its direct-to-consumer site: SirHempCo.com & through Amazon. These toys are made from 100% American grown hemp. There is no other product in them other than hemp rope fiber. This is very important to Sir Hemp, which is a pet, especially dog, friendly company. Currently it manufactures and retails its CBD for Dog & CBD for Cats. “Adding an additional all-natural product offering was a no-brainer”, said company President, Alfredo Cernuda. This will be an American grown and American made dog toy.
Hemp rope dog chew toys versus cotton rope dog toys are easily digestible by the dog’s intestines, if ingested. Cotton rope dog toys have been known to cause serious, if not deadly consequences. As always, this toy must be used under direct supervision to prevent accidental ingestion, although it is comforting to know that hemp will not cause complications as severe as cotton. Natural hemp is a digestible fiber and is a safer alternative to cotton and synthetic toys.
These hemp tug ‘n chew toys will be available in four (4) product sizes depending on the breed. Price range will be from five ($5) dollars to eighteen ($18) dollars. Later this year they plan on launching cat toys as well, said sources inside the company. Sir Hemp Co also sells CBD products for humans. It's product line ranges from full spectrum cbd oils including cbd isolate, orange cbd, to rso cbd oil. All their hemp oils are made in-house and will soon bear the USDA Certified Organic label.
The company offers free priority shipping anywhere in the US on orders over forty-nine ($49) dollars. Later this month they will be announcing a cannabis-friendly (4/20) April 20th mega sale.
