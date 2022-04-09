"Love, Friendship & Betrayal" - an anthology of lessons learned will go on sale on April 17, 2022

'Love, Friendship & Betrayal' is available for pre-order on Amazon

An anthology written by six talented young authors will be available in ebook and paperback on Amazon on the 17th of April 2022.

Writing this book was fun because I got to express myself using the characters in the story. I hope the readers enjoy themselves as much as I did while creating this adventure.” — Joel Lewis, co-author of 'Love, Friendship & Betrayal'