"Love, Friendship & Betrayal" - an anthology of lessons learned will go on sale on April 17, 2022
An anthology written by six talented young authors will be available in ebook and paperback on Amazon on the 17th of April 2022.
Written by six talented teenagers, 'Love, Friendship & Betrayal' captures kaleidoscopic range of topics and emotions. Love, Friendship & Betrayal is a book written with love fueled by passion and ambition - and it shows.
— Joel Lewis, co-author of 'Love, Friendship & Betrayal'
About the Authors
1. Destiny Simon is a 15-year-old senior at the Antigua Girls High School. At the age of 10, Destiny wrote the story for the movie ‘Cry Cry’. In the movie, she played a child whose father was murdered. She then teamed up with her best friend, Sheneilla Somerset and together they penned the story for the film ‘Girls’ - a coming to age movie. They played the leading roles in this movie that looks at various mental health issues facing teens. They are also actors in the TV series ‘Lessons Learned’, a series written by the teens themselves. Destiny aspires to be a business entrepreneur and when she is not in her books, or on the movie set, she can be found on the soccer field.
"I hope my readers enjoy the roller coaster ride I’m about to take them on in my story," says Destiny.
Follow Destiny on Instagram (@ob.se.ss.ed)
2. Sheneilla Somerset is a 15-year-old junior at Christ the King High School. She spent her first three years at Princess Margaret Secondary School harnessing her writing skills. As a member of the Antigua Film Academy she has acted in a number of short movies, two feature films - ‘Cry Cry’ and ‘Girls’ - and the soon-to-be-released TV series ‘Lessons Learned’. Sheneilla and Destiny wrote the story for the movie ‘Girls’ where they play a lesbian team leaning to deal with not only their sexuality but the stereotype and discrimination faced by members of LBGTQ members. Sheneilla is also part of the writing team for the TV series- Lessons Learned. Sheneilla models for Sashe Model Agency and hopes one day to make it on cover of Seventeen magazine. She would like to pursue a career as a lawyer.
Sheneilla, when asked about her expectations, said, "I hope my readers enjoy the story as much as I did in writing it and hope that the message of self-worth is not lost in all the drama."
Follow Sheneilla on Instagram at @thepre est_neilla
3. Noah Yeboah is a 15-year-old singer, writer, and actor from the island of Antigua and Barbuda. Noah is a youth activist and is the Antiguan Youth Ambassador for the U.S Embassy of Barbados. He graduated from the Villa Primary School in 2018 and is currently studying at the Antigua Grammar School. Noah is mostly known for singing and spreading youth advocacy. In 2018, he won the second runner-up in the State Insurance Junior Calypso singing competition, then, in 2019, he won the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Junior Soca Monarch competition. Due to the fact that the COVID pandemic has canceled the competition for the past two years, Noah, in anticipation of a Covid controlled summer 2022, has started preparation to defend his Soca Monarch crown. As a member of the Antigua Film Academy, Noah is kept busy on the movie set or writing episodes for their production ‘Lesson Learned’, a TV series.
When asked about how he would want the readers to feel, Noah said, "After reading my story, I want other teens to think before they act. Treat others with respect, because you never know that person's life story. Everybody is due respect because we all live on the same planet and we're not as different as we appear."
You can follow Noah on twitter @Noah Yeboah and Instagram @_napyllt.
4. Joel Lewis attends the Antigua Grammar School. He is fourteen years of age and currently in the fourth form. At his graduation from Villa Primary school, he received the award for most diligent student and placed second in the grade six National Assessment in his school. Joel is a calypso and Soca singer. His hobbies are football, acting, and swimming. He has played football for his school’s inter-house competition as a keeper and also graduated from the athletic sports club after two years of swimming classes. He started acting in 2018 at the Antigua Film Academy and says that acting is a great outlet to express himself through different characters.
"I had a ball writing this story. With all the excitement, I had to learn to properly manage my time between this story and school. It was a bit difficult for me at first. Over time I learned to balance writing and school work. Writing this book was fun because I got to express myself using the characters in the story. I hope the readers enjoy themselves as much as I did while creating this adventure," says Joel.
Follow Joel on twitter @iiamjoel11 and Instagram @iiamjoel
5. Shenika Letina Bentick, sixteen years old, attends the Princess Margaret Secondary School. In her spare time, she likes to dance and watch movies. Shenika is an athlete of the Roots Athletic Club and participates in track and field. A year ago, she won the 100 meters under 15 girls race at a Keep Fit Function that was held at the Yasco Sports Complex.
When asked what lessons she would like readers to take away from her story, she said, "I hope that they learn that you can't trust everyone that smiles to your face. People change over time and sometimes your best friend can become your worst enemy. "
Follow Shenika on Instagram @they.Adore_nika
6. Delicia Howell is an eighteen-year-old senior at the Lakeland Regional High School where she has received high honors. She is an athletic person, active in sports such as track, basketball, and tennis. Her favorite sport, however, is soccer. Delicia, affectionately known as “Dede” also enjoys acting. She was merely seven years old when she was introduced to the world of acting and film. Delicia has acted in several movies including Little Rude Boys, Girls, and Lessons Learned.
While talking about her story, Delicia remarked, "Some teenagers want to live their lives in the fast lane, or they make the wrong decisions out of anger. These can sometimes lead to deadly crises before we realize them. I also want other teens to understand that sometimes our parents appear to be nagging and overbearing, but the reality is they are just looking out for us. It’s unfortunate that some of us never realize it until it’s too late."
Follow Delicia on Instagram @baby_d.14
You can place an order for this incredible anthology written by these six wonderful young writers on Amazon here.
