Kelsey Walker's debut book Face Everything and Rise is now available
Kelsey Walker shares her harrowing experiences dealing with abortion, child loss, PTSD in her memoir titled 'Face Everything and Rise"
My family, especially my husband Christopher has supported and rescued me both literally and figuratively. I love all my kids, Cayden and Ember, and my baby in the clouds, Hope."”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post enactment of the infamous Texas abortion law, also termed as 'Texas Heartbeat Act' in late 2021, a significant segment of the society has come out in protest. Kelsey Walker, a life-long activist for women's rights with experience working on nonprofit missions over the past decade decided to employ the power of the written word to share her experiences with child loss, abortion and PTSD.
— Kelsey Walker, Author of 'Face Everything & Rise
In her debut book, Kelsey Walker narrates her harrowing experience of dealing with abortion in a state where it is criminalized. Aside from the heartache of losing a child, Kelsey had to face several daunting challenges over the years. But as the title of the book suggests 'Face Everything and Rise' the book has a positive, motivational theme which intends to educate, inform the reader; even evoke emotions as they read through Kelsey's personal experiences.
"I started off my life in Kansas City before I moved to Chicago with my family. The city has played an important role in forming my passion for women rights and non-profit missions," says Kelsey. "After working with/for different non-profits for the past 11 years, I decided to form my own non-profit organization called From The Green Desk. My family, especially my husband Christopher has supported and rescued me both literally and figuratively. I love all my kids, Cayden and Ember, and my baby in the clouds, Hope."
When asked about the motivation for writing this book, Kelsey said, "As a founder of a non-profit which advocates and works for a world which offers comfort and validation to women who are suffering as a result of abortion, child, infant or pregnancy loss, I believe sharing my personal experience with the world would help educate, inspire and even amplify our voices to bring about meaningful change in our society and laws." The mission statement of her organization is to offer relief through peer-to-peer services to eliminate the ‘silent scream’ stigma associated with these losses. According to website, by 2027, The Green Desk will have served over 1000 women and provided over 6,000 hours of peer coaching and group counseling.
After losing Hope in 2017, it took Kelsey and her family several long years of healing. But after seeing the resurgence of injustice in Texas, Kansas and Mississippi, she and her family are ready to share their story. The book is now available on sale in both paperback and kindle. Place your order to read this incredibly emotive yet inspirational story teeming with facts and real-life experiences.
Adam Levi
EWH
email us here