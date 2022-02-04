Submit Release
American Writers Association Announces The Top Book Writing And Marketing Companies Of 2021

AWA declares Scribe Media, Merlin Book Writing and 3 others as the best book writing & marketing companies of 2021

Finding the right book writing service can be difficult. I'd recommend looking out for recommendations from top associations or authors to make an informed decision. That's how I chose Merlin.””
— Katie Holmer
NY, NEW YORK, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 6.2 million books were published in the last two years. While the pandemic has provided a lot of people extra time to reflect and work on their books, a considerable number of books have been written and published with the help of professional writing and publishing companies.

With the advent of hundreds of new writing, editing and publishing companies, people find it difficult to access and choose the right service for their book. For this purpose, American Writers Association has announced the top book writing and marketing companies of 2021.


Top Book Writing Companies
#1 Scribe Media – Founded in 2014 by Tucker Max, Scribe Media provides high-end ghostwriting, editing and publishing services.
Pricing: $40,000 - $150,000

#2 Merlin Book Writing – Established in 2011 by a group of best-selling authors and editors, Merlin Book Writing offers personalized book writing, editing, publishing and marketing services.
Pricing: $40,000 - $200,000

#3 Kevin Anderson & Associates - Started in 2007, Kevin Anderson & Associates is one of the oldest ghostwriting companies. They offer their writing and marketing services in certain genres.
Pricing: $40,000 - $200,000

#4 Jenkins Group – Established in 1995, Jenkins Group is primarily a publishing service provider which also offers ghostwriting and editing services.
Pricing: $50,000 - $175,000

#5 Paper Raven – Founded in 2013, Paper Raven offers low end writing, editing and publishing services to clients looking to write books for themselves.
Pricing: $10,000 - $30,000

“Finding the perfect book writing service is quite challenging as there are so many options available online. There are people offering to write entire books for under $1000 which further confuses you,” says Josh Hazelton, a recently published author and a member of AWA. “A good writing service would charge you at least $5000 or higher to write your book from scratch.”

Working with one of the best book writing and marketing companies can help you get a significant ROI. So, if you believe in your story, invest in a professional book writing service to get the maximum value for your investment. You can reach out to any of the top 5 book writing & marketing companies by visiting their respective websites.

Note: An earlier version of this press release misattributed a quote. The actual quote is by Katie Holmer, not Katie Hafner.

Steven Knapp
AWA
