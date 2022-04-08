Anna Nilsson and Wendy Bratton Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Anna Nilsson, Head of Design and Research at Varjo Wendy Bratton, founded Diem Notary to Go

VR can allow people to go to places they can't physically reach, whether it's due to geographical and physical constraints or disabilities." — Anna Nilsson, Head of Design and Research at Varjo

What are the 3 things that concern you about the VR, AR and MR industries? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

The concerns around VR revolve very much around the same themes as in digitalization and IT services, but on a broader scale. Corporate data security, protection of personal data and identities — these are issues that all companies who care for their customers take very seriously.

VR and mixed reality bring yet another layer on top of all that — psychological safety and social inclusion. How should people behave and treat each other in these new immersive, social settings? There are rules for what’s acceptable conduct in the real world, and we need to translate those habits into the virtual worlds. Topics I am working on daily address the questions of how people are represented in virtual settings, and how we support and enforce equality in VR.

VR can allow people to go to places they can’t physically reach, whether it’s due to geographical and physical constraints or disabilities. We have a great opportunity to use the technology to build a more equal and accessible world for us all.

I think the entertainment aspects of VR, AR and MR are apparent. Can you share with our readers how these industries can help us at work?

Virtual and mixed reality have tremendous potential for education and training. For example, I am personally one of those people who learn by doing. Trying with my own hands, being there in the situation or space myself, has a way of building muscle memory and a sense of having done it already in real life which can’t compare with reading about it in books or seeing someone else do it. I am always making jokes that I could have sat in a bus or on a passenger seat a dozen times to go someplace new, but if I’m asked to drive there myself, I’ll still need a map and instructions to find the way there. But once I’ve driven there myself, I know how to get there on my own.

This can apply to learning any difficult procedure. Did you ever find yourself yawning when someone was showing you their holiday pictures? They are so excited about the pictures, but we can feel like outsiders looking at them because we weren’t there. The person who went there in person has formed a much stronger experience of the place and the events, and the photo brings those memories alive. So, if I am asked what is the thing that can make mixed and virtual reality scale beyond entertainment, I am putting my bets on training and education. Already today, helicopter pilots in Europe can log official training hours using Varjo headsets, and medical schools are teaching human anatomy with our human-eye resolution VR. The potential for learning is enormous.

Can you share five of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story for each.

Stay top of mind. It’s important to stay connected with friends, business colleagues and anyone else you meet along the way. I’ve just started to engage more on my personal Facebook page. People want to work with someone they like and know is a good person.

Make progress each day! You’ll have good days, bad days, overwhelming days, too tired days, I’m awesome days, I can’t go on days, and every day you’ll still show up! You must keep going.

Put away the fear and go for it. You automatically lose the chances that you don’t take! This is a big one for me. Every time I have pushed through, I’ve been pleasantly surprised.

Go the extra mile — it’s never crowded! My extra mile is sending my customers a handwritten note after meeting them. Everyone loves to receive happy mail.

In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different. I make sure to be present at every notary appointment. For loan closings, I am efficient and try to sprinkle a little fun at the settlement table. This is a happy time! For hospital visits, I put on my compassionate hat. Most times hospital visits are not a happy time. It’s critical to be understanding and compassionate. Every appointment different and a notary must be present.

