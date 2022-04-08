Shari Mattingly Bevan and Nicole D Vick Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Shari Mattingly Bevan, estate planner who doubles up as a wealth advisor Nicole D Vick, author, public health advocate, educator, community connector, and fashion and beauty maven Candice Georgiadis

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

A McKinsey report from 2019 showed that women tend to be assessed based on past performance in the workplace, while men are evaluated based on their potential going into the future. The report cited this as a reason why fewer women than men get into entry-level management positions in S&P 500 companies, and ultimately, fewer of them make it to become CEOs. I believe the same dynamics play out in the world of entrepreneurship. Founding a company requires capital, and if the owners of capital want to see what a woman has accomplished in the past, then quite expected, there will be fewer women founders than men. I also believe social responsibilities that society puts on women compared to men has a role to play. Society is still largely patriarchal, and once in the family way, a woman has to stay off work more than a man until children are of a certain age. The result is that men have more time to build themselves and look more competitive in the eyes of venture capital than women. It’s a complexity of issues, but luckily, more women are becoming founders against all odds.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I believe it will take collective effort between individuals, society, and the government to help achieve gender parity in the entrepreneurship space. For instance, at an individual level, women have to understand that despite the odds, if you become the best at what you do, you will attract capital. As a society, everyone needs to understand that the more women are able to accomplish their true potential, the better. Imagine that there is a woman somewhere who has an idea that can change society in ways never seen before but can’t access funding due to her gender; it would be a waste, right? At the government level, I believe policies and laws that encourage venture capital firms to fund more women entrepreneurs would go a long way in helping society achieve gender parity.

Nicole D Vick, author, public health advocate, educator, community connector, and fashion and beauty maven

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I never thought I’d be able to share my hobby of polishing my nails with the world in a way that could touch on my professional expertise as a public health practitioner. The concepts of self-care and wellness have become so watered down and commercialized, rendering them meaningless. Everyone talks about self-care, but no one really understands what it means to stop and take the time to create a self-care strategy for themselves. Also, for many people, the ideal self-care strategy is a spa day or a trip to a tropical destination, which is unattainable for so many people. Because of this, people don’t even bother integrating self-care into their lives because they feel like they don’t have the money or the time to do so. Not having a self-care strategy in place sets people up for failure because there’s nowhere to place the stress and anxiety that comes with navigating daily life.

I began polishing my nails and sharing my creations on social media back in 2016. At that time, it was just something that I enjoyed doing. There was no larger purpose or goal back then. I come from a family of fashion and beauty experts, and I’m certain my love for nail polish is an extension of that. My great-grandmother was a licensed cosmetologist and co-owned a beauty salon in South Central Los Angeles back in the 1930s. My aunt had an amazing sense of style and had her own indie makeup brand for a short time. My daughter just finished esthetician school. I see the art that I create with nail polish as an extension of my family.

The full interview is available here

