Louis Corriero Making a Buzz in the Tech Industry
Louis Corriero at the forefront of Cloud and Cybersecurity roundtable talks.PARAMUS, NJ, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louis Corriero shared his insights on the Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity industries with his 20+ years of experience at the 2022 Q1 ITV Executive Roundtable along with other prominent business executives.
IT Vortex, where Louis Corriero is a leading member of the board, holds a quarterly briefing for technology executives and business owners where they can both contribute and learn about the direction of the industry overall. Each member is tasked with both asking and answering questions regarding the quarters most pressing technology concerns. Often ideas are shared, and strategies are exchanged, and everyone comes away with a little more knowledge than when the session starts.
During this round table session, cybersecurity was the top discussion. Everything from Russia and the Ukraine to China and even the Mandiant acquisition by Google were debated. Politics aside, Russia came out as the biggest concern at this point in time and as demonstrated by President Biden and his clear warnings to US business via The Whitehouse website - https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/21/statement-by-president-biden-on-our-nations-cybersecurity/ and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency website https://www.cisa.gov/shields-up there is a real reason for this concern.
The biggest takeaway from the meeting was the ability to not only protect our companies from an attack, which due to zero-day exploits has become very difficult, but to have the proper MDR (Managed Detection and Response) solution in place to be able to mitigate and remediate APTs or Advanced Persistent Threats. APTs are just that – persistent - so it takes more than just an endpoint level antivirus to properly deal with them. Companies must now look to layered security solutions where the firewalls at the edge can talk to the hosts internally and then additional systems that monitor internal lateral traffic know as East-West traffic also report back anomalies to an aggregated dashboard with both AI/ML and human eyes behind the entire process. To many this sounds complicated and that’s because it is without the proper knowledge and solutions afforded to companies today, but with the roundtable discussions everyone can level up their knowledge and get the right feedback.
Louis Corriero also said, “we are living in a different world today than even 2 years ago, so much has changed with COVID and how everyone from businesses to bad actors are operating. We must be better together and that means multiple mindsets and strategies being shared and tested.”
Louis Corriero also stated, “IT Vortex is looking to add more business executives and industries to these quarterly roundtable discussions and companies that are interested should reach out to info@theitvortex.com to join us.”
IT Vortex - Louis Corriero - Zoom Room