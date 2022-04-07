Submit Release
REGISTER NOW: Free webinar on performance-based structural fire design is scheduled for May 10

The International Code Council will join the Society of Fire Protection Engineers and the Charles Pankow Foundation on Tuesday, May 10, to host a free webinar on expanding the implementation and adoption of performance-based structural fire design. This webinar will provide an overview for individuals who are involved with the design, construction or regulatory approvals of buildings. Read more here.

