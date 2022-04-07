Submit Release
FEMA is helping state and local jurisdictions understand the savings achieved by using current codes

The Federal Emergency Management The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is working with state and local governments to capture significant benefits provided by up-to-date codes. In a recent study of the losses avoided by the adoption of codes, FEMA found that currently 65 percent of counties, cities and towns across the U.S. have not adopted modern hazard-resistant building codes; only 50 percent of cumulative post-2000 construction adhered to the International Codes; and 30 percent of new construction is occurring in communities with no codes at all or codes that are outdated more than 20 years. Read more of this insightful article by Ryan Colker, Vice President of Innovation at ICC, about how FEMA has recognized the valuable role of building codes in reducing the impacts of disasters by clicking here.

