FY2022 Omnibus Appropriations Act provisions advance building safety, resilience and sustainability

The Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, bipartisan legislation to fund the U.S. federal government through September 30, 2022, includes several measures that the Code Council championed to support building safety professionals, including:

  • The Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2022. The Act provides grants to state, tribal and territorial governments that adopt building safety codes—including the International Fire Code and the International Residential Code—that require CO poisoning prevention measures. Funding provided may be used for education, training and the purchase and installation of CO alarms. The Code Council joined construction industry associations and national fire and life safety organizations in support of it.
  • Prioritization of Building Resilience and Infrastructure Communities (BRIC) program funding for the adoption and implementation of hazard resistant codes. The bill includes language – advocated for by the Code Council – requiring that FEMA develop a plan addressing how the Agency and BRIC can better assist state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT) governments in adopting and implementing building codes that advance community resilience. The legislation also increases BRIC funding for code activities and other capability and capacity building measures by 50 percent.
  • A 20 percent increase in funding for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Building Energy Codes Program (BECP), which funds the development, adoption and implementation of energy conservation codes, including the International Energy Conservation Code. The Code Council spearheaded a coalition of state and industry organizations and sustainability advocates

in support of an increase in funding to meet growing demand from state and local governments for updated, locally tailored energy codes.

