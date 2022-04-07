Submit Release
International Code Council issues call for new members of the Professional Development Council

The International Code Council is issuing a call for new members of the Professional Development Council (PDC). If you are interested in having a say in the governance of the Code Council Certification exams and/or Education programs, the application closing date is April 29. If you have additional questions about the duties and responsibilities of a PDC member, please feel free to contact Casey Thomas at 888-422-7233, ext. 3389, or email cthomas@iccsafe.org.

