Hearing loss doesn’t come with an operating manual—until now

Hear & Beyond is an invaluable new guide to navigating life with hearing loss

Two globally recognized hearing loss advocates reveal how they have learned to accept, adapt, and embrace their hearing loss in a changing world

Read this book from start to finish or jump around as particular issues arise in your life. Gael and Shari may well have the key to helping you solve them.” — Katherine Bouton, Former New York Times Editor and author of Smart Hearing

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The conventional approach to hearing loss is focused on hearing aid technology. But this model misses the big picture—namely, a real-life illustration of how hearing loss, its emotions, and its barriers affect every corner of a person's life. Now, hearing health advocates, consultants, and speakers Shari Eberts and Gael Hannan offer a new skills-based approach to hearing loss that is centered not on hearing better, but on communicating better.

In Hear & Beyond: Live Skillfully with Hearing Loss, Eberts and Hannan share their own hearing loss journeys and outline invaluable insights, strategies, and workarounds to help those with hearing loss engage with the world and be heard. Readers will gain tips for navigating all areas impacted by hearing loss, including relationships, work, technology; strategies for adopting a new, empowering mindset towards their hearing loss; and communication behaviors that can make almost any listening situation manageable.

"This is the book we wish we had at the beginning of our hearing loss journeys," said Eberts and Hannan.

Informed by the lived experiences of thousands of people living with hearing loss, and corroborated by hearing science, technological advances, and modern hearing-care principles, Hear & Beyond offers a new way forward to greater connection and engagement—whether the reader is new to hearing loss, has been living with it for a long time, or is supporting a loved one with their hearing loss.

KEY MESSAGES AND TALKING POINTS

1. The World Health Organization estimates that 430 million people are affected by hearing loss, and this number is only increasing. Increased incidence of hearing loss has always been associated with aging, but cases are now trending younger as people who listened to loud music as kids are reaching their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

2. People with Hearing Loss (PWHL) benefit from practical tips developed by other PWHL, not just doctors or audiologists. The authors, two globally recognized hearing loss advocates, share their personal stories and reveal how they have learned to accept, adapt, and embrace their hearing loss.

3. Platforms like Zoom continue to miss the mark when it comes to accessibility. How can PWHL navigate and advocate for themselves in an increasingly virtual world?

4. You've likely heard the term "life hacks"—but what about "hearing hacks"? Eberts and Hannan have developed a robust list of tips and tricks for PWHL that can be applied to any situation, from a night at the theatre to a medical appointment.

5. Experiencing hearing loss for the first time? Eberts and Hannan share the top 5 things readers need to know before beginning their hearing loss journey.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Shari Eberts is a passionate hearing health advocate and internationally recognized author and speaker on hearing loss issues. She is the founder of Living with Hearing Loss, a popular blog and online community for people living with hearing loss and tinnitus, and an executive producer of We Hear You, an award-winning documentary about the hearing loss experience. Shari also serves on the board of directors of Hearing Loss Association of America. Shari has an adult-onset genetic hearing loss and hopes that by sharing her story she will help others to live more peacefully with their own hearing issues.

Gael Hannan is a renowned humorist, writer, and speaker on hearing loss issues. She is a leading international hearing health advocate, who creates awareness campaigns, school programs, and award-winning presentations to help people better understand life with hearing loss, including her ground-breaking one-woman show Unheard Voices. Gael’s critically-acclaimed book The Way I Hear It: A Life with Hearing Loss, written as part memoir and part survival guide, has helped readers around the world to embrace their own hearing challenges. Gael has profound hearing loss and is bimodal, using both a hearing aid and a cochlear implant.