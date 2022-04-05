Award-Winning IDEA Expert Michael Bach Releases Essential Guide to LGBTQ2+ Inclusion

The cover of the new book Alphabet Soup by Michael Bach.

A must-read for leaders, HR professionals, CEOs, and managers of all levels who want to create a safe, productive, and thriving organization

TORONTO, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this myth-busting follow-up to his 2020 bestseller Birds of All Feathers, inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility (IDEA) expert Michael Bach breaks down everything leaders need to know about creating inclusive spaces for people who don’t fit squarely into the “straight” and “cis” box.

With clarity and a healthy dose of humor, Bach lays out a road map on how to ensure a space is safe for LGBTQ2+ people. Readers will gain a clear understanding of sexuality, gender identity, and gender expression (yes, they’re different things, and it matters); what a Safe Space is, and how to turn their space into one; how to create and properly enforce a Code of Conduct; and how to grab a piece of the "pink dollar" (worth more than $1 trillion dollars annually in the Canada and US alone).

"This book is about LGBTQ2+ inclusion in the workplace, first and foremost. That’s my area of expertise, after all. But LGBTQ2+ inclusion goes well beyond workplaces, to include schools, religious and faith groups, and other community settings," says Bach. "Everything in this book can be applied to a workplace and engaging with employees, as well as interactions with volunteers, customers, students, parishioners, or just everyday people on the street."

A must-read for leaders, HR professionals, CEOs, and managers of all levels, Alphabet Soup: The Essential Guide to LGBTQ2+ Inclusion at Work is a critical guide to creating a truly inclusive space for all—regardless of sexuality, gender identity, or gender expression. Whether readers consider themselves allies or don’t even know what it means to be one, they'll come away armed with everything they need to know to create a safe, productive, and thriving LGBTQ2+ inclusive organization.

KEY MESSAGES

1. Michael Bach breaks down everything leaders need to know about creating inclusive workplaces for people who don’t fit squarely into the “straight” and “cis” box. Alphabet Soup is a book for anyone on a personal or professional journey to become a true ally to the LGBTQ2+ communities.

2. In seventy-one countries in the world, being gay or lesbian is illegal. In fifteen countries, being trans or gender diverse is illegal. Thousands of LGBTQ2+ people experience hate crimes in North America every year, totaling between 10 and 20 percent of all hate crimes (US Department of Justice, 2020). There has never been a more crucial time to be an LGBTQ2+ ally.

3. Bach’s first book, Birds of All Feathers (Page Two, August 2020), addressed IDEA more broadly and was a Globe and Mail and Toronto Star bestseller and winner of the Silver 2020 Nautilus Book Award in the Rising to the Moment category.

4. Formerly the national director of IDEA at KPMG, author Michael Bach is a pioneer in the IDEA space. Bach has received repeated recognition for his work, including being named as one of the Women of Influence’s Canadian Diversity Champions, and receiving the Inspire Award as LGBTQ Person of the Year and the Out on Bay Street, Leaders to be Proud of LGBT Advocate Workplace Award.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Bach is the founder of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion and president and CEO of CCDI Consulting. He is nationally and internationally recognized as a thought leader and subject matter expert in the fields of inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility (IDEA), bringing a vast knowledge of leading practices in a live setting to his work. He is also the author of the best-selling and award-winning book Birds of All Feathers: Doing Diversity and Inclusion Right. He lives in Toronto, Canada, with his husband and their two Siberian Huskies, Sasha and Pepper.