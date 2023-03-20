Workplace vitality expert Sara Ross can help employees stand out—without burning out

The cover art for Dear Work, a groundbreaking new book by workplace burnout expert Sara Ross

Ross is on a mission to help people reignite their sense of aliveness to reshape their work and refuel their life.

A rally call to change your relationship to work. Sara Ross shows you how to work, lead, and live with a greater sense of meaning, connection, and joy.” — Jen Fisher, Chief Well-Being Office at Deloitte

TORONTO, CANADA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being committed to work is not the same as being consumed by it. Employees and leaders don't need to bound out of bed every day in love with their work, nor do they need to settle for dragging themselves out of bed and surviving their way through it. Dear Work transforms traditional advice by using the power of brain science to show readers how to boost their Work Vitality Quotient so they stand out and bring their best, most energized selves to work—without burning out.

“No matter how much people give to their work and sacriﬁce in the name of passion, dedication, and loyalty, work cannot love them back,” says author, leadership expert, and chief vitality officer Sara Ross.

Ross identifies the four “success traps” that limit work potential, shows readers how to adopt a “yes, and” mindset to work better with stress, and helps readers expand their approach to self-care to strategically identify when slowing down is needed and when accelerating in a different direction is even better. In a world that refuses to let up, reigniting that take-on-the-day vitality is a competitive advantage at work and a powerful tool for pursuing a fully lived life outside of it as well.

Ross is available to speak on the following topics:

1. Why we aren't ready for the four-day workweek

2. How vital (and often unacknowledged) labor that middle management takes on is contributing to the Great Resignation

3. How to set boundaries at work, even if it means rejecting ingrained/conventional approaches to success

Dear Work is available in print and ebook format wherever books are sold.

About the Author

Sara Ross is an international keynote speaker and the founder and chief vitality officer of the leadership research firm BrainAMPED. Sara’s mission is to transform the future of work by using the power of brain science to amplify organizational vitality, helping people work, lead, and succeed in healthy, high-performing, human-centric ways. Her clients include Microsoft, Cisco, PepsiCo, Bayer, Wells Fargo, T-Mobile, and the US Navy SEALS, among others. A self-described nerdy, coffee-loving meditation rookie, Sara lives in Toronto, Canada, with her husband, Mike.