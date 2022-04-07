Submit Release
Iowa Transportation Commission to meet April 12

AMES, Iowa – April 7, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, April 12 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time

Title

  

Presenter

8 a.m.

*Approve Minutes of the March 8, 2022, Commission Meeting

  

Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919
 

Commission Comments

    
 

DOT Staff Comments

    
 

*Administrative Rules

-761 IAC 520 – Regulations Applicable to Carriers

-761 IAC 529 – For-Hire Interstate Motor Carrier Authority

-761 IAC 605 – License Issuance

-761 IAC 607 – Commercial Driver Licensing

  

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121
 

*Administrative Rules

-761 IAC 601 – Application for License

-761 IAC 630 – Nonoperator’s Identification

  

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121
 

*Administrative Rules

-761 IAC 451 – Emergency Vehicle Permits

  

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121
 

* Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Audubon County Amendment

  

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027
 

* Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Sioux City

  

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027
 

* Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Altoona

  

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027
 

*Program Objectives (2023-2027 Highway Program)

  

Stuart Anderson, director, Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661

8:10 a.m.

Adjourn

    

*Action items

 

Public input meeting agenda Tuesday, April 12, 2022

*Input meeting will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Commission business meeting.

Time

Title

Presenter

*8:15 a.m.

Opening remarks

Linda Juckette, Commission chair

8:20 a.m.

City of Council Bluffs

Mayor Matt Walsh

8:30 a.m.

Council Bluffs Airport Authority

Garrick Sharp

8:45 a.m.

Metropolitan Area Planning Agency

Carlos Morales

9:00 a.m.

Legislator Introductions/Comments

  

9:15 a.m.

Southwest Iowa Planning Council

John McCurdy

9:30 a.m.

City of Bettendorf

Mayor Robert S. Gallagher

9:45 a.m.

Lucas County Development Corp.

Christopher Watkins

9:55 a.m.

Unscheduled Delegations 

  

 

Monday, April 11, 2022 Transportation tour The Commission and Iowa Department of Transportation staff will tour transportation projects in southwest Iowa on Monday, April 11, starting at 9 a.m. at the Country Inn and Suites, 17 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. The tour will end around 2:30 p.m. at the Country Inn and Suites. Transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken on the tour.

Monday, April 11, 2022

Informal workshop session The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Tuesday, Monday, April 11, in person and via conference call beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs following the tour. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

  • Commission input
  • Director’s welcome
  • Administrative Rules
    • 761 IAC 520, Regulations Applicable to Carriers
    • 761 IAC 529, For-Hire Interstate Motor Carrier Authority
    • 761 IAC 605, License Issuance
    • 761 IAC 607, Commercial Driver Licensing
    • 761 IAC 601, Application for License
    • 761 IAC 630, Nonoperator’s Identification
    • 761 IAC 451, Emergency Vehicle Permits
  • Transportation Trends Update
  • 2022 Highway Program Balance Report
  • RISE projects
    • Audubon County Immediate Opportunity Amendment
    • Sioux City Immediate Opportunity
    • Altoona Local Development
  • Five-Year Program Discussion
  • State Long-Range Transportation Plan and State Freight Plan Public Input Overview

#

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

 

You just read:

