Iowa Transportation Commission to meet April 12

AMES, Iowa – April 7, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, April 12 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time Title Presenter 8 a.m. *Approve Minutes of the March 8, 2022, Commission Meeting Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919 Commission Comments DOT Staff Comments *Administrative Rules -761 IAC 520 – Regulations Applicable to Carriers -761 IAC 529 – For-Hire Interstate Motor Carrier Authority -761 IAC 605 – License Issuance -761 IAC 607 – Commercial Driver Licensing Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules -761 IAC 601 – Application for License -761 IAC 630 – Nonoperator’s Identification Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules -761 IAC 451 – Emergency Vehicle Permits Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 * Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Audubon County Amendment Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 * Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Sioux City Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 * Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Altoona Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 *Program Objectives (2023-2027 Highway Program) Stuart Anderson, director, Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661 8:10 a.m. Adjourn *Action items

Public input meeting agenda Tuesday, April 12, 2022

*Input meeting will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Commission business meeting.

Time Title Presenter *8:15 a.m. Opening remarks Linda Juckette, Commission chair 8:20 a.m. City of Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh 8:30 a.m. Council Bluffs Airport Authority Garrick Sharp 8:45 a.m. Metropolitan Area Planning Agency Carlos Morales 9:00 a.m. Legislator Introductions/Comments 9:15 a.m. Southwest Iowa Planning Council John McCurdy 9:30 a.m. City of Bettendorf Mayor Robert S. Gallagher 9:45 a.m. Lucas County Development Corp. Christopher Watkins 9:55 a.m. Unscheduled Delegations

Monday, April 11, 2022 Transportation tour The Commission and Iowa Department of Transportation staff will tour transportation projects in southwest Iowa on Monday, April 11, starting at 9 a.m. at the Country Inn and Suites, 17 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. The tour will end around 2:30 p.m. at the Country Inn and Suites. Transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken on the tour.

Monday, April 11, 2022

Informal workshop session The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Tuesday, Monday, April 11, in person and via conference call beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs following the tour. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

Commission input

Director’s welcome

Administrative Rules 761 IAC 520, Regulations Applicable to Carriers 761 IAC 529, For-Hire Interstate Motor Carrier Authority 761 IAC 605, License Issuance 761 IAC 607, Commercial Driver Licensing 761 IAC 601, Application for License 761 IAC 630, Nonoperator’s Identification 761 IAC 451, Emergency Vehicle Permits

Transportation Trends Update

2022 Highway Program Balance Report

RISE projects Audubon County Immediate Opportunity Amendment Sioux City Immediate Opportunity Altoona Local Development

Five-Year Program Discussion

State Long-Range Transportation Plan and State Freight Plan Public Input Overview

#

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.