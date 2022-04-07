Submit Release
There is Still Time to Nominate for Maine School Nurse of the Year

The Maine Association of School Nurses has opened nominations for the Maine School Nurse of the Year (SNOY) 2022-23.

This award recognizes an outstanding school nurse for their contributions to the school and community they serve. The award provides recognition to an individual who demonstrates leadership in six areas of practice: care provision, program management, health education, professional development, community involvement, and research.

The individual selected will receive a $500 cash award and be recognized at the July 2022 Maine School Nurse Summer Institute.

The application deadline is April 25, 2022. The completed nomination packet must include: Nomination Form, reference letters (3-5) with at least one from administration, curriculum vitae, and a written report addressing the six content areas. Submit the original and 3 copies by April 25, 2022 to SNOY Coordinator Erin Taylor at etaylor@capeelizabethschools.org.

If you know a school nurse who inspires you with their dedication to their school community, please consider nominating them for this prestigious award!

For more information, please visit the MASN website.

