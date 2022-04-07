Maine PBIS 2022-2023 Cohort Applications Now Open

Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is a state-wide effort designed to help school teams form a proactive, school-wide, systems approach to improving social and academic competence for all students. Schools in Maine are engaging in the implementation of PBIS through a variety of training and coaching opportunities offered by the Maine Department of Education in strong partnership with the University of Maine System. PBIS has documented outcomes for schools who implement PBIS with fidelity and integrity related to dramatic decreases in the number of behavior problems experienced in their schools. Additionally, students and staff in these schools report higher ratings of school climate scores than those in comparative schools who do not use a system of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.

Maine DOE is now accepting new applications for schools and SAUs interested in joining a 3-year professional development cohort to establish a strong PBIS Tier One System.

To receive the application, please go to https://forms.office.com/g/P8k2wy3veW.

For more information, please contact Anne-Marie.Adamson@maine.gov.