Maine DOE welcomes Jim Chasse as MLTI Technology Infrastructure Specialist

The Learning Through Technology team welcomes Jim Chasse as the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Technology Infrastructure Specialist. Jim has served many roles in public education, including teacher, coach, technology coordinator, curriculum leader, principal, and superintendent of schools, where he has led initiatives to advance technology.

As Superintendent in Hermon, Jim worked with the school committee to leverage COVID relief funds to advance the K-12 district to a 1:1 technology platform as a response to deliver remote instruction during the pandemic. As the Orono High School Principal, he implemented the high school’s first 1:1 laptop program, worked with Network Maine to enhance connectivity, and transitioned the district’s antiquated email system to Google Suite. He planned and supported a local student “Geek/Tech Squad” to work with students and staff. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chasse served as the Technology Coordinator for MSAD23/38 (Carmel and Levant), supporting learning through the first year of MLTI, new school construction, web-based student information systems, and 1:1 teacher device integration. He served as principal in Guilford, one of Maine’s nationally recognized school systems for 1:1 technology. He was the Headmaster at Bangor Christian School, a teacher in Hermon, and tennis coach at Bangor High School.

In this role, Jim will work with MLTI school administrators and educators to ensure that their technology infrastructure is robust enough to support the needs of technology integrated classrooms and 21st century learning. He will be available to provide leadership and expertise to SAUs and educators statewide around building and maintaining highly effective technology infrastructure in school buildings. Jim will work with SAUs to leverage funding opportunities for infrastructure improvements and help to build local capacity around school connectivity needs.

Besides being excited about this new job, Jim also enjoys the Maine outdoors, athletics, theater and playing guitar. He and his wife, Charlene (a special education teacher in Belfast), love to spend time with their grandchildren, five and counting!

