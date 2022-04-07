UPDATE: Rt. 1 in Hancock has reopened

A head-on crash on Route 1 in Hancock has shut down the road near the town line of Sullivan. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Hancock County Deputies are re-routing traffic in the vicinity of Tideway in Hancock.

The accident was caused by a mobile home being escorted, the load shifted causing the tractor trailer to jackknife and strike an oncoming vehicle head-on. There are possible injuries, but no further details at this time.