A head-on crash on Route 1 in Hancock has shut down the road near the town line of Sullivan. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Hancock County Deputies are re-routing traffic in the vicinity of Tideway in Hancock.
The accident was caused by a mobile home being escorted, the load shifted causing the tractor trailer to jackknife and strike an oncoming vehicle head-on. There are possible injuries, but no further details at this time.
