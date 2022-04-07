New York's Hot 97 launches New Podcast 'Tap In With TT'

Tap In with TT on Hot 97 TT Torrez

This Thursday, April 7th, Hot 97 is officially expanding its podcast platform. Every Thursday hip-hop fans can Tap In With TT to get the inside scoop!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot 97 is officially expanding its podcast platform. The world now has the chance to Tap In with TT Torrez for special insight into the biggest artists in the world. In the first two episodes, TT sits down with R&B icon Mary J Blige and Brooklyn-based superstar Bobby Shmurda. Every Thursday hip-hop fans can Tap In With TT to get the inside scoop from the hottest names in music. Get to know your favorite artists through the most connected woman in hip-hop TT Torrez.

TT is an established host and executive who has mastered the art of diversifying her talent and business sense. TT Torrez is a multi-media personality, the Vice President of Artist and Label Relations, as well as the Music Director for HOT 97. She oversees what’s in rotation at hip-hop's longest running radio station and is recognized as one of the most powerful women in the game. Artists know that if they come through New York, they have to tap in with TT. Oftentimes TT is accompanied by HOT97 on-air personality DJ Bobby Trends, who’s been groundbreaking in his own right. Trends has DJ’d all over the world, worked with legends like Jay-Z and Funk Flex, and brings a fresh perspective and insight to Tap In With TT.

Tap In with TT will be published every Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and everywhere podcasts are released.

This is the beginning of the expansion of HOT 97’s burgeoning podcast network. Tap In With TT will be HOT 97’s second podcast - joining Ebro In The Morning on the Podcast Charts. Fans can look forward to Tapping In with artists like Wale, Young Thug, Fireboy DML, and some of the biggest names in music.

Whether you’re an artist on a press run or a hip-hop fan looking to learn more about your favorite artist - you have to Tap In With TT