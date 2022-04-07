Submit Release
Fanboys partners with Hot Import Nights on Dallas show

Fanboys will bring its comic con experience to Hot Import Nights for its 25th anniversary show in Dallas, Texas on August 13, 2022

— mike rogers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas’ Largest Collectible Toy Store will partner with the World’s Largest Automotive Lifestyle Entertainment & Media Company to bring a one of kind experience to Dallas TX., on August 13th, at Dallas Market Hall.

Hot Import Nights, the global import automotive event, will stop in Dallas on it’s 2022 tour and Fanboys will be there! Fanboys Comic Con will feature a Hot Wheels Die Cast Drag Race, a Cosplay Competition, Itashi competition and its comic con marketplace of pop culture collectibles. It’ll all happen on August 13th at Dallas Market Hall. Tickets and times for the Dallas show are yet to be announced. For more details go to HotImportNights.com. Fanboys are excited to be apart of this global tour and hope to see you there!

About Fanboys Marketplace:
The Award Winning collectible toy store where Everybody Collects Something. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Carrying the best collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has three stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex with plans to open three more stores within the next six months. Find out more at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or @fanboysmarketplace on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hot Import Nights
Hot Import Nights (HIN) produces must-attend indoor/outdoor festivals around the world that celebrate the convergence of cars, tech, and pop-culture in a lights-out, nightclub atmosphere. Since 1997, the Company has launched iconic brands such as SCION, NOS, and FAST & FURIOUS to name a few. Brand partnerships with HIN instantly open the door to a discerning demographic of Gen-x, Millennial, and Gen-z Tastemakers, Hypebeasts, Lifestyle Influencers, Key Opinion Leaders, Creators, Innovators, and Social Media Savvy Attendees who appreciate the chance to connect both digitally and at live events with products and presentations. HIN fans can also connect about cars, music, fashion, art, pop-culture, social stars, entertainment, esports, and more on the HIN Global Digital Platform, which extends the Company’s global reach to well over 1B impressions/year.

Fanboys can be reached at 682-708-3100 or via email at fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

mike rogers
Fanboys LLC
+1 8175216153
fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com
