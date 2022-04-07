NEW YORK RESIDENT VOLUNTEERS AT POLISH AND UKRAINIAN ANIMAL SHELTERS
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtney Chandel has been rescuing animals since she was a little girl, and nothing has changed during the past several decades. She continues to save and rescue animals even if it means traveling to different countries. During the past 16 years, Courtney deployed to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and to Chile and Japan, when natural and man-made disasters displaced thousands of animals.
With Russia's invasion of Ukraine putting an enormous burden on local and international humane organizations as they struggle to care for the ever-increasing number of animals coming across the Polish border, Courtney recently traveled to Lvov (formerly Livi), Ukraine, to volunteer at the Domivka Shelter where staff and volunteers are loading up vans to deliver supplies to Kyiv, inside the warzone. The shelter houses an assortment of different animals, including foxes, a yak, and miniature goats. (photos 5 - 8)
Prior to arriving in Lvov, Chandel flew to the town of Przemysl, Poland, to volunteer at the Foundation ADA animal shelter where millions of wildlife, livestock, and companion animals have been displaced or injured. The Foundation ADA normally houses up to 120 cats and dogs, but has obviously seen a great influx of animals since the war began in late February. Chandel volunteered in the dog kennel area, where she walked dogs for up to eight hours a day with very few breaks.
From Przemysl, Chandel traveled to a makeshift shelter in Ukraine that was tending to multiple dogs who had lost their legs or become paralyzed from being hit by falling bombs or shrapnel. Using her medical background and nursing skills, Chandel was able to dress their wounds in improvised gauze and administer antibiotics and Tramadol after conferring with a veterinarian by phone. (see photos 1 - 4; Courtney appears in 1 - 2).
Chandel recently reported that a rescue group found a shelter in Borodyanka, which was abandoned with 485 dogs due to shelling. They were confined in their cages without food or water for more than six weeks before rescuers could return. More than 350 had died from starvation and dehydration while 150 survived by eating the flesh of the dead dogs.
Chandel's trip is expected to cost more than $3,000, which she is paying for out of pocket, but she is hoping people will chip in to help defray her expenses. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA), which has partnered with Chandel in the past after she helped the group during Hurricane Katrina, is helping to raise funds for her trip. Those wishing to donate to help underwrite her trip can make a contribution to the Humane Society's PayPal account at humanela@gmail.com, or on its website at www.humanela.org. In a blank space, please write "trip to Poland".
"We are so grateful that Courtney has gone to Poland to help out. In a way, she is representing all of us who wish we could go," HSLA Director and Little Wanderers NYC Board Member Jeff Dorson said. "Courtney is an amazing person who has clearly shown her willingness to do whatever it takes to help animals in need in any part of the world, even close to a war zone. We salute Courtney, and we hope that others will join us in thanking her online on our group's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/HumaneLA) or donating a little to pay for her trip."
"This has been a rewarding but very challenging trip," Chandel said. "My heart breaks every day, but at least I am able to comfort a few animals that are so deserving of our love. We all want peace in this region, and I'm hoping it will come soon."
Chandel is no stranger to working long hours under challenging situations. She is a registered nurse and co-founder of Little Wanders NYC, a popular cat rescue and feline advocacy group with more than 80,000 followers on Instagram. The group rescues and cares for thousands of orphaned and injured cats each year, focusing on the Bronx, northern Manhattan and East Harlem areas.
Photos available upon request.
Established in 1988, the is one of the largest animal protection organizations in Louisiana. For more information, please visit its website at www.humanela.org.
Photos available upon request.
Established in 1988, the is one of the largest animal protection organizations in Louisiana.
