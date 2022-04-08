Submit Release
Romance Novel Scarlett and The Mobster to be adapted into a television series

Author S.L. Baker knows women can call the shots in life and inside the world of romance books.

I look forward to bringing these strong female leads of S.L. Baker's novels to television and partnering with creator Suzanne Sweeney to spotlight empowered storytelling”
— Maeve Quinlan

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, S.L. Baker is making her leap into television, partnering with boutique production consulting and management firm Little Studio Films and actress Maeve Quinlan on an adaption of her crime novel series, Scarlett and the Mobster.

Centering on the modern-day New Jersey Mafia, the series follows Angelina Ellington, a young pragmatic journalist. She works her way onto a murder investigation that leads her to the mysterious Victor Salvatore, a reformed gangster struggling to break free from his father’s stronghold.

"Every woman has two sides: Who we are and Who we want to be" says S. L Baker, it being the common theme of all the stories she writes.

Baker’s novels perfectly blend genres to redefine what the Mob is for a new generation. Focusing less on the traditional male-dominated crime stories, Scarlett and the Mobster put Angelina in the spotlight on her journey of finding that inner strength to drive revenge-fueled ambition. It is an authentic and real-world look into family loyalty and the covert and violent nature of the Mafia code fueled by money and power. Scarlett awakens one’s inner belief to overcome the impossible, pushing boundaries and embracing that fiercest version of yourself.

With a passion for telling female-based solid stories, Baker’s writing empowers women to overcome the impossible and pull from their inner strength and courage. These women are compelling, multidimensional, and relatable, combining positive and negative traits with their inner strength, shattering the expected and championing the unexpected.

Baker’s production company, Sweet & Sassy Entertainment, is in deep development of the series and film version of the book and is confident in her alliance with some of the industry’s top female producers Alexia Melocchi of Little Studio Films and Maeve Quinlan, to develop Scarlett and the Mobster, to bring more active and creative participation by women, in front of the camera and behind.

"Alexia Melocchi (Little Studio Films) and I look forward to bringing these strong female leads of S.L. Baker's novels to television and partnering with creator Suzanne Sweeney to spotlight empowered storytelling," says Quinlan.

Alexia Melocchi
LITTLE STUDIO FILMS
+1 310-288-6640
